Depth Charger: Markus Golden Is Already Pittsburgh’s Best Reserve Rusher In Years

Veteran outside linebacker Markus Golden recorded his third sack of the 2023 season last Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans. That is already more in 130 snaps as a reserve than he recorded in 781 as a starter last season for the Arizona Cardinals, though he had 11 just the year before.

More relevant to the Steelers, he is already the most productive reserve outside linebacker the team has had in over half a decade. The last time that they had a backup record more sacks in a single season was Arthur Moats in 2016, and he started five games at the beginning of the season while Bud Dupree was on the Physically Unable to Perform List. He had 3.5 sacks that year, of which 1.5 came in the first five games. He had a two-sack game later in the season against the Cleveland Browns.

Since then? Not so much. Last season, Malik Reed recorded one sack in 739 snaps. He was only just recently promoted to a 53-man roster in 2023. Jamir Jones did not record a sack. I don’t think I need to dredge up names like Derrek Tuszka and Taco Charlton or Cassius Marsh or Ola Adeniyi. The only other reserve rusher to have three sacks between Moats and Golden was Anthony Chickillo in 2017.

And these facts aren’t for lack of playing time. Top reserves will typically get 200-300 snaps a year even if there are no injuries. The reality is that the Steelers have not had productive reserves for some time, and Moats pretty much stands head and shoulders above others they’ve had.

They were hoping that Melvin Ingram would be of that quality, and in his eight games here, he did play well, even if he only managed one sack before asking to be traded, which the Steelers obliged. He had one more sack that season, but he did have six for the Miami Dolphins in 2022. He is currently not in the league.

Now, let’s be clear in stating that three sacks from a reserve pass rusher on 200-300 snaps is perfectly fine production. You won’t generally find a great deal more than that, especially when you’re talking about 3-4 outside linebackers as opposed to 4-3 defensive ends.

But Golden is proving that the Steelers could have expected more over the years than they’ve gotten. You can fudge things and talk about late-stage James Harrison, but the truth of the matter is that in 2015 and 2016, he was essentially starting over Jarvis Jones. He played more snaps even if he wasn’t always the nominal starter.

Perhaps that’s why Golden’s current teammates appreciate him as much as they do. After notching his third sack on Thursday night, it was the 50th of his career, T.J. Watt made sure to acknowledge it, resharing it on social media.

And no, I’m not forgetting about Nick Herbig. Quite frankly, my failure to mention him until now is partly a credit to Golden. The veteran is playing more than the rookie largely because that’s just how well he’s playing. But Herbig, who recently got his first sack, is doing well and getting better. That quite easily makes this the deepest outside linebacker room the Steelers have had in some time, perhaps in the argument for the best they’ve ever had as a 3-4 defense.