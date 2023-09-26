Unsung Hero: OLB Markus Golden Off To A Great Start As A Rotational Pass Rusher

If I had to ask you who is second on the Steelers in sacks through three games, who would you say? Many would go with OLB Alex Highsmith who was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after a dominant performance against the Cleveland Browns. Some would possibly say either DL Larry Ogunjobi or Keeanu Benton, getting more opportunities on the inside with DL Cameron Heyward out of commission for the next couple of months.

The correct answer is actually OLB Markus Golden who has sole possession of second place behind OLB T.J. Watt with two sacks. Golden was signed later in the offseason to help provide quality depth behind Watt and Highsmith as Pittsburgh has struggled to get production out of their backup outside linebackers for the last several years. Golden has seen 64 defensive snaps (28%) thus far in 2023 and has already made an impact in a rotational role for the Black and Gold.

The Film

Golden got his first sack of the season in Week Two against the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football, going against rookie RT Dawand Jones. Golden countered back inside after failing to get the corner against Jones and eventually chased down QB Deshaun Watson as the quarterback attempted to scramble from the pocket after being initially pressured by DL Armon Watts. Golden cleaned up on the play, notching the effort sack on the broken play.

Golden’s first sack wasn’t of the greatest quality, but his second one was more of a work of art. On this rep against Las Vegas, we see Golden go against LT Kolton Miller utilizing the cross chop/club/rip combo to get around the corner. Golden bends around the arc of the pocket as he works through Miller’s outside shoulder and gets to QB Jimmy Garoppolo, sacking him from behind in the pocket.

Here is a zoomed-in version of the same play, showing impressive bend and balance to flatten around the corner through the big offensive tackle and finish at the quarterback for the sack.

Golden’s start to the 2023 season isn’t anything crazy as two sacks in three games isn’t crazy by any means, but it’s reassuring to see Pittsburgh land a quality rotational pass rusher and at a bargain price at that. He is firmly entrenched as this team’s OLB3 behind Watt and Highsmith, and that role is suited for him to come into the game fresh and relentlessly pursue the quarterback as he’s done throughout his NFL career. Golden has always been a high-effort player who plays from snap to whistle, and that hasn’t changed thus far during his short time in Pittsburgh.

Highsmith will likely take back second place here soon in front of Golden in the sack department, but don’t be surprised if Golden continues to pick up a sack every couple of games moving forward. He only posted 2.5 sacks in 17 games last season, starting 14 in 2022. He should smash that output in 2023, likely finishing somewhere between that and the double-digit mark he has surpassed three separate times in his NFL career.