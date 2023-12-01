Depot After Dark: Steelers Raising Money, Heyward Mic’d Up, Roberts’ Run Stuffing

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily, but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Your Depot After Dark for Nov. 30.

Steelers Raising Money

As the team has been doing for several season, it donates $500 to the Ronald McDonald House of Pittsburgh for each sack the defense records in 2023. They’re up to 42 on the year (they also include the preseason; Pittsburgh has 32 through the regular season) meaning a total of $21,000 has been donated.

The Steelers are on pace for 49.5 sacks this regular season, just shy of the 50-sacks streak they had until it was snapped in 2022, largely due to T.J. Watt missing half the season. We’ll see if they can get over that hump late in the year.

For every sack our defense records this season, @BordasLaw will donate $500 to Ronald McDonald House of Pittsburgh 💪 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 30, 2023

Heyward Mic’d Up

A new episode of Sights & Sounds dropped on the team’s YouTube channel and website. And as tweeted out by the team, it caught DL Cam Heyward mic’d up and chatting with rookie Keeanu Benton along the sideline. Entertained by the close game, Heyward joked he and Benton need to entertain in the Bengals’ backfield. They sure did, holding Cincinnati to just 25 yards rushing and a long of four yards.

Roberts’ Run Stuffing

Elandon Roberts has taken over and done well in an every-down role with the Steelers the last several weeks. But stopping the run remains his calling card. As tweeted by Pro Football Focus and shared by the Steelers’ Instagram page, Roberts’ 14.4 run stop percentage tops the NFL.

On the year, Roberts leads the Steelers with 77 tackles, nine of which have been for a loss. He’ll look to take on the Arizona Cardinals’ strong running game this weekend.