Depot After Dark: Pittsburgh Dad Reacts, Canada Memes, Draft A QB In 2024?

Pittsburgh Dad Reacts

There’s tons of reaction to Matt Canada’s firing. And of course, Pittsburgh Dad has a take. A running joke and theme through all of his videos this season, Pittsburgh Dad gave his opinion on the news.

Clearly heartbroken and somber over the news. We thank you, Pittsburgh Dad, for your professionalism in this difficult time.

Chess Match

While Matt Canada has the year off, Pittsburgh Steelers’ players had the day off. Tuesday is the team’s typical off-day and rookies CB Joey Porter Jr. and NT Keeanu Benton spending it playing some chess. Both posted photos of the other playing on their social media accounts. Here’s Porter’s view of Benton.

A metaphor for the Steelers’ season. A defense playing chess. An offense eating the chips from Connect Four. Hopefully they can at least play checkers the rest of the day. If the offense can do that, the Steelers can make the playoffs.

Canada Memes

Oh, you knew they were coming. The Canada memes were out in full-force following the news of his firing. Dave Bryan collected a couple of them for you. And if you want to search out more, the Internet has plenty to keep you busy tonight.

Draft A 2024 QB?

Though the Steelers are standing by and sticking with QB Kenny Pickett, not everyone is convinced. In a 2024 mock draft issued by Pro Football Network’s A.J. Schulte, they have the Steelers taking Georgia QB Carson Beck with the 23rd overall pick, saying the Pickett “experiment should be over soon.”

Beck has come on strong for the Bulldogs. On the season, he’s thrown 21 touchdowns to five interceptions while completing nearly 73 percent of his passes running a pro-style offense for the No. 1 and undefeated Bulldogs.

After a quiet first three weeks, Beck has thrown nine touchdowns and only one interception over the last four games, including a three touchdown performance in Saturday’s win over Tennessee. A redshirt junior, he could become one of many quarterbacks available in what’s expected to be a deep class. Still, odds are Pittsburgh will roll with Pickett in 2024.