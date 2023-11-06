Depot After Dark: Pickett’s Costume, Claypool False Start, Rocky Bleier’s Bourbon Whiskey

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily, but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Your Depot After Dark for Nov. 5.

Captain Kenny

A captain of the Pittsburgh Steelers, QB Kenny Pickett was one for Halloween, too. As posted by his wife Amy Pickett, Pickett dressed up as Captain Jack Sparrow for Halloween last week.

And Amy is Elizabeth Swann…I think? If you know me, I’ve seen about eight moves in my life and Pirates of the Caribbean isn’t one of them. So you can inform and/or correct me below.

Chase Claypool’s False Start

In his third game as a Miami Dolphin, WR Chase Claypool sent his offense backwards on the very first snap of the game. With Miami facing 3rd and 9, Claypool flinched as WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. went in motion on their “cheat” motion they’ve used throughout the season. The refs flagged Claypool for it, backing the Dolphins up to 3rd and 14.

First snap on Sunday for Chase Claypool, a false start top of screen. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/WcqWZmJBw9 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 5, 2023

Fortunately for him, the Dolphins got those five yards back as Kansas City Chiefs’ DT Chris Jones was called for a neutral zone infraction the following play. Still, QB Tua Tagovailoa was sacked on third down, leading to a punt.

Claypool finished the game with zero catches on zero targets, though he did recover a second half fumble. Miami lost to Kansas City 21-14, a game played in Frankfurt, Germany. Of the 17 games Claypool has been active for since last season, his team is just 3-14, including 1-2 in his three appearances as a Dolphin. Over that span, he’s caught one pass for 15 yards.

Rocky Bleier’s Whiskey

Former Pittsburgh Steelers RB/FB Rocky Bleier is unveiling a new line of whiskey, dubbed the Purple Heart Bourbon. Made by the Iron Smoked Distillery in Fairport, New York, their website offers more detail about the beverage.

“In honor of our nation’s bravest, join us in raising a glass with the limited release Purple Heart Bourbon, hand crafted by Rocky Bleier, his cousin Bob Bleier, a retired New England Patriots player, and Iron Smoke Distilling. This limited release is a celebration of resilience, unity, and the undying spirit of the Purple Heart. Order now to secure your piece of this remarkable tribute.”

Bleier served in the US Army and fought in the Vietnam War. There, he was shot in the thigh and then suffered a serious injury from a grenade that exploded at his feet. He was later awarded a Purple Heart for his bravery. Despite injuries that appeared to end his NFL career, he would recover and return to football for the 1971 season. He became part of the Steelers’ 1970 dynasty, winning four Super Bowls.

They note a portion of the proceeds of all sales will be donated to the Purple Heart organization. According to their site, this is a limited release bourbon. You can find out more information by clicking the link here.