Depot After Dark: Heyward, Peterson Appear In Cool Feature, Reliable Boz, Flacco To Start?

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily, but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Your Depot After Dark for Nov. 29.

History Of Player Intros

Unfortunately, I can’t embed this but if you like learning about the behind-the-scenes world of the NFL, you gotta click the link here.

NFL Films recently wrote a feature piece on the history of prime-time player intros. A night game where the starters would flash on screen to say their name and college. But quickly, players began having fun with the moment and showcasing their personality. The piece goes through some of the earliest players to joke around like WR Cris Carter and QB Randall Cunningham.

From there, it evolved — or devolved, depending on one’s vantage point — into some hilarious moments. Whether it was Jared Allen hailing from “Culinary University” to Justin Pugh’s “straight off the couch” after being signed mid-week by the New York Giants or some well-known Steelers’ ones like “Ike Taylor, Swaggin,” it’s a cool look at intros from a player, broadcaster, and producer standpoint (for nerds like me who are big fans of Fred Gaudelli).

CB Patrick Peterson and DL Cam Heyward were interviewed and shared their quick thoughts, too. And you can find out what “school” Peterson considers himself from.

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

Gannon On Acrisure

Twenty-five years ago, we were talking about Raiders QB Rich Gannon playing at Heinz Field. Sunday, it’ll be Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon taking his team to Acrisure Stadium.

During a Wednesday press conference, Gannon told reporters he loves playing in Pittsburgh.

“Renegade will be playing. It’s a really cool environment. It’s one of my favorite venues to play in, truthfully,” he said. “It’s pretty special.”

"It's one of my favorite venues to play in, truthfully. It's pretty special." Arizona Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon is big fan of the home of the Steelers, Acrisure Stadium. pic.twitter.com/diJzFQhNjk — PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) November 29, 2023

Flacco Could Start

It’s looking more and more likely that the Cleveland Browns will have their fourth different starting quarterback of the season this Sunday when they play the Los Angeles Rams. Veteran Joe Flacco, signed two weeks ago, is officially the Browns’ backup quarterback. And with starter Dorian Thompson-Robinson in concussion protocol, odds are good Flacco will get the nod this weekend.

With Browns’ QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson now in concussion protocol, Joe Flacco has been taking snaps as Cleveland’s QB1 in practice and could start Sunday vs. the Rams. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2023

He hasn’t appeared in a game all year. Last season, he made a handful of starts to close out the New York Jets’ season, throwing five touchdowns to three picks.

Reliable Boswell

Kicker Chris Boswell is in the middle of another great season, missing just one field goal all season (and that came from 61 yards away). The Steelers’ social media has taken notice. So has Kenny Pickett. He re-posted this meme from the team’s Instagram account.

For those unaware, the meme comes from an episode of SpongeBob SquarePants when he’s showing his “‘ol reliable” jellyfish fishing net to best friend Patrick Star.

Back on dry land, Boswell is 21-of-22 on the season with a chance to make the second Pro Bowl of his career.