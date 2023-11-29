Depot After Dark: Herbig Out Of A Cannon, Sports Illustrated Scandal, More Pittsburgh Dad Reaction

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily, but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Your Depot After Dark for Nov. 28.

Nick Herbig Sack

Cool view of Nick Herbig’s sack in Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals. You can see Herbig, the ROLB, drop into coverage, before bolting downhill and dropping Browning for a sack. You can really feel the explosion he has once he decides to attack.

At the combine, Nick Herbig ran a 4.65-second 40 with a 1.59-second 10-yard split. Here he is as a cannon shot versus Bengals. Come for the sack, stay for the celebration with T.J. Watt. 🔥👍😤 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/eyMTmNT12F — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 28, 2023

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

Sports Illustrated Scandal

A story that broke yesterday but at least it’s a real person writing this. A big scandal for Sports Illustrated caught using AI to generate fake profiles and computer-written articles for their website. The site Futurism broke the story, and when reached for comment about the allegations, SI tried to quickly delete all their content.

Frankly, the results were sloppy and it’s surprising it took this long for someone to uncover the story.

“The AI authors’ writing often sounds like it was written by an alien; one Ortiz article, for instance, warns that volleyball “can be a little tricky to get into, especially without an actual ball to practice with.”

According to a second person involved in the creation of the Sports Illustrated content who also asked to be kept anonymous, that’s because it’s not just the authors’ headshots that are AI-generated. At least some of the articles themselves, they said, were churned out using AI as well.”

Obviously, this isn’t directly related to anything Steelers, but it’s an interesting story for a once-proud outlet. And a reminder of the influence of AI and the ethical obligations websites have going forward. For us at Steelers Depot, we are committed to not using AI to write an ounce of our content.

Pittsburgh Dad Reacts

If there’s a Pittsburgh Dad video, you know I’m sharing it with you guys. Reacting to the Steelers 16-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, ‘Pittsburgh Dad’ was back reacting to the game. From the Steelers discovering the middle of the field (even if they’re just going to build a Dollar General on it), to some quality memories of Rax roast beef, to him being unable to figure out the Steelers’ sudden surge in offense, watch the whole episode below.

(I lost it at the Lose-scalator line).