Depot After Dark: ‘Fire Matt Canada’ Sign On College Gameday — Again, Steelers’ Halloween Party

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily, but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Your Depot After Dark for Nov. 4

Fire Matt Canada Sign On Gameday — Again

Even after calling his best game of the season and seeing the Steelers’ offense show signs of life on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, there is still calls for offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s job on — of all places — College Gameday.

In Tuscaloosa Saturday morning ahead of Alabama-LSU, a member of the crowed held up a “Fire Matt Canada” sign with the Canadian flag on it.

It’s not the first time that a “Fire Matt Canada” sign has been displayed in a random place, nor is it the first time that ESPN has shown “Fire Matt Canada” signs and chants with Pat McAfee in attendance. Remember, in late October during The Pat McAfee Show in Utah, fans chanted “Fire Canada” randomly. It happened the week prior in Columbus ahead of Ohio State-Penn State, too.

That poor guy and his family.

So it goes as the offensive coordinator of one of the most popular franchises in all of sports.

T.J. Watt Spends Quality Time With J.J. Watt

Just a few days after being in attendance to watch T.J. Watt take on the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football, waving a Terrible Towel in the process, J.J. Watt got to spend some quality time with his youngest brother, playing some Chess, disc golf, and buying some sweet treats.

According to stories posted to T.J.’s Instagram, the two got some quality time in on Saturday, which is a first for the two during football season now that J.J. is retired from the NFL and is now on the media side of things.

J.J. got to see his brother sack rookie Will Levis Thursday night after having his helmet ripped off, and watched the Steelers come back late — again — for an ugly win.

Steelers Halloween Party

Looks like the Steelers are celebrating Halloween a few days late with a costume party, featuring a handful of players.

Kenny Pickett, Alex Highsmith, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Diontae Johnson, Miles Killebrew and Levi Wallace, along with Mitch Trubisky, are celebrating Halloween in style, especially Highsmith, who went as his favorite movie character, that being Bobby Boucher from “The Waterboy.”

Highsmith loves to impersonate Boucher from the movie any chance he gets, so it’s fitting went as the Adam Sandler character.

Good to see the Steelers letting loose a bit after two games in four days, enjoying their mini-bye week some. The Steelers had a hard-fought 20-16 win over the Titans on Thursday Night Football, coming back late to pick up the win and move to 5-3 on the week. Pittsburgh will be back in action next Sunday at Acrisure Stadium against the Green Bay Packers.