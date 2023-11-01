J.J. Watt Will Be In Attendance At Steelers Game Tomorrow Night: ‘I Wanna Wave A Towel’

During his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, former NFL DE J.J. Watt, the older brother of Pittsburgh Steelers OLB T.J. Watt, announced that he’s going to the Steelers game on Thursday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans.

“My wife and I are flying to Pittsburgh, we’re going to go to the Steelers game tomorrow,” Watt said. He added he’s excited to witness Renegade as a fan and said he’ll probably wearing Steelers gear.

During the offseason, with speculation rife that Watt could unretire to team up with his brother, he said he was going to be “all-in” on the Steelers this year. He also said he’s excited to wave a Terrible Towel.

“I do wanna wave a towel. I wanna wave a towel.” He also mentioned Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence’s “little yellow towels” comment ahead of Pittsburgh’s matchup with Jacksonville last week and said he had to explain to former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher that Lawrence’s comment wasn’t that bad, but Cowher didn’t want to hear it.

The last time J.J. saw T.J. play, in Week Four against the Houston Texans, T.J. had his worst performance of the season, and hopefully that doesn’t repeat itself tomorrow against Tennessee’s lackluster offense line. Having J.J. at Acrisure Stadium in front of what’s sure to be a pumped-up home crowd under the lights in primetime could help propel T.J. to one of his best games of the season.

It’s going to be a big game for the Steelers, as they look to avoid falling to 4-4 on the season. With the AFC North the best division in football this season, falling to .500 with four games against division opponents remaining is going to make it an uphill climb for the Steelers to remain in contention.

The Titans are coming in with momentum too, as rookie QB Will Levis threw for four touchdowns in his debut in their win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. T.J. and the rest of the defense are going to need to have a big game and try to make Levis uncomfortable so he can’t unleash his deep ball against Pittsburgh’s secondary. We’ll see if J.J.’s presence can give Watt that little extra boost as he tries to make his mark on the game.

While a loss puts Pittsburgh in an unenviable position, a win tomorrow night coupled with a 10-day layoff before its Week 10 home game against the Green Bay Packers could give the team some much-needed momentum tomorrow. We’ll see if the defense can do its part and if the offense will be able to get back on track against a 3-4 Titans team.