Watch: ‘Fire Canada’ Chants Break Out In Columbus, Ohio

The “Fire Canada” chant has literally taken over a nation. In these divisive times, the Pittsburgh Steelers dumping OC Matt Canada seems to be the only thing America agrees on. Though the Pittsburgh Steelers clearly have no intention of making a midseason coordinator change, it’s not going to stop crowds from sea to shining sea chanting for it anyway. The latest example might be the most impressive.

During today’s Pat McAfee Show, held in Columbus, Ohio as ESPN gets ready for tomorrow’s Penn State-Ohio State showdown, a “Fire Canada” chant broke out in the middle of the show. Someone even brought a sign. The chants got so loud McAfee had to stop his conversation and acknowledge the crowd.

“This is Columbus, Ohio. Is there a big Pittsburgh contingency in Pittsburgh?” McAfee asked.

"Fire Canada" chant in Ohio courtesy of Pat McAfee and company 🤣😂 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/NSd0jB0us5 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 20, 2023

With the Pittsburgh Steelers struggling for the third straight year under Canada, calls for his firing began almost immediately. Predictably, they’ve broken out at Acrisure Stadium. During Week Five’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, there were at least three such instances of fans chanting his name.

It’s happened at Pittsburgh Penguins’ games, both home and away. After the Penguins beat the Washington Capitals days ago, a group of fans took to Washington D.C. to say it loud and proud. Just as our forefathers intended.

Fans have popped up literally all over the country at all kinds of sporting events. Everything from college football to WWE to now the set of the Pat McAfee show. Presumably, these aren’t Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns fans chanting away. Those fans should want to see Pittsburgh hold onto Canada for as long as possible.

Considering the Steelers didn’t make a change during the bye, there’s next to no chance they fire Canada throughout the rest of the season. But working on an expiring contract with unproductive results throughout his tenure, it would be a major upset if he was brought back. Fans will have to settle for a “part ways with Canada” rather than a true firing.