Depot After Dark: Fine Fix, Steelers Fan Of Year, Dapper Duck

NFLPA President Calls For Fine Fix

NFL fines have become a hot topic with several players, including Steelers, speaking out against them. RB Jaylen Warren has been fined essentially four game checks this season that, even on appeal, haven’t offered much relief. Former NFL center and NFLPA President JC Tretter took to Twitter to call for the union and the league to “come together” and fix what’s clearly a broken system. Hopefully something that gets looked at and fixed in the offseason.

We are seeing a growing amount of frustration from players and fans around how on-field fines are implemented. It’s time for our union and the NFL to come together and fix it. Learn more about the current system here: https://t.co/g0XmEJh6Oh — JC Tretter (@JCTretter) November 8, 2023

Fan Of The Year

Steelers fans are some of the best in the world (a little pandering never hurt, right?). And David Bogo is among the best. He was named the 2023 Steelers Fan of the Year, surprised by TE Pat Freiermuth with the award before last Thursday’s game against the Tennessee Titans. The award also came with Super Bowl tickets for February’s big game.

“It’s a bit overwhelming for me,” Bogo told Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley. “I’m not the guy that likes attention like that. So, I’m not used to it, but it’s awesome.”

You can watch Freiermuth surprise Bogo with the award below. He’ll now be a finalist for NFL Fan of the Year.

“Are you guys sure you got the right person?!” 🤣 Last week, @pat_fry5 surprised David Bogo with the news he is the #Steelers 2023 Fan of the Year! Vote for David to win @NFL Fan of the Year: https://t.co/8ljkamBjSP pic.twitter.com/G5vPh4CFa2 — SteelersNationUnite (@SteelersUnite) November 9, 2023

Dapper Duck Hodges

It’s good to be Duck Hodges. The one-time Pittsburgh Steelers QB who had his 15 minutes of NFL fame, Hodges has hung up his cleats. But he’s not out of the spotlight. Hodges appeared with girlfriend and country music star Lainey Wilson at last night’s Country Music Awards.

Duck Hodges looking dapper on the red carpet with Lainey Wilson #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/inghBMZ65m — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 9, 2023

Wilson was named country music’s Female Entertainer of the Year, the biggest award of the night. She also won Album of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year, and Music Video of the Year. In other words, she won as many awards last night as Hodges has NFL touchdown passes.