Depot After Dark: Big Ben On Big Screen, Watt’s Thigh Pad, Broderick Jones Gives Back

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily, but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Your Depot After Dark for Nov. 20.

Big Ben On Big Screen

Ben Roethlisberger is set to be featured in an upcoming movie detailing the history of the NFL’s first game. Entitled Triangle Park and airing November 22, Roethlisberger will be one of many household names featured.

Per the AMC Theater website, the film is described as:

“Triangle Park is a documentary film based on the first-ever NFL Football game written and directed by Allen Farst. The film, for the first time, will uncover the facts around this seminal game in over 100 years. One of 14 original professional teams, the Dayton Triangles played on Sunday, October 3rd, 1920.”

While professional football has existed since the early 1880s (with roots right in Pittsburgh), the NFL wouldn’t be founded until nearly 40 years later at the Hupmobile Dealership in Canton, Ohio, the reason why the Pro Football Hall of Fame is located there. It’ll be exciting to see Roethlisberger’s role while learning about the game’s roots.

T.J. Watt’s Thigh Pad

Eagle eye as shared by the CBS Sports Instagram account. On T.J. Watt’s left thigh pad is an outline of his patented leg-kick sack celebration.

Watt’s gotten to celebrate plenty this season with 11.5 sacks through the team’s first ten games. That mark ranks third in the league only behind Myles Garrett’s 13 and Danielle Hunter’s 12. Watt now has at least a half-sack in each of his last four games.

Broderick Jones Gives Back

Broderick Jones is giving back around the holidays, helping organize a Thanksgiving drive back home in Atlanta, Georgia. As shared by Joshua Shepphard, who helped put the event together, they served scores of people in the area with a hot meal.

The event took place Sunday morning so Jones was obviously unable to attend. Below is a slideshow of photos of the event that seemed to have a great turnout. Feel-good news after a tough loss yesterday.

Cardinals LB On IR

Arizona Cardinals LB Kyzir White is headed to IR due to a biceps injury, head coach Jonathan Gannon announced Monday. It means he will miss the team’s Week 15 game against the Steelers.

Kyzir White is headed to IR with a torn bicep, per Jonathan Gannon. Absolutely brutal for the stud LB. pic.twitter.com/6YBr77HAlB — PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) November 20, 2023

White had started all 11 games this season, far and away the team leader with 90 tackles. He also picked up two sacks, three pass deflections, and an interception. Signed over from the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, his absence will be a big loss to a Cardinals’ defense that ranks near the bottom in most categories, including 27th in points per game.