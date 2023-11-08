Damning With Faint Praise: Tomlin’s Claim Dan Moore Jr. ‘Significantly Better’ On Left Side Not A Good Omen For Long-Term Future

At some point, sooner or later, it is overwhelmingly likely that Broderick Jones is going to be the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting left tackle. His current status as co-starter at right tackle notwithstanding, that was the plan the moment he was drafted.

That wasn’t good news for Dan Moore Jr., incumbent starter at left tackle for the past two-and-a-half years, and it’s no better now for his long-term prospects barring the possibility that the Steelers actually leave Jones on the right side. Because his head coach didn’t exactly give his versatility a rousing endorsement yesterday.

“He is significantly better at left than he is at right”, head coach Mike Tomlin said during his pre-game press conference, via the team’s website, and put a little zest on the word significantly. Basically, he said that Moore is no good at right tackle without really saying it.

So if Jones ever does get moved back to the left side, that doesn’t bode well for Moore retaining a starting job. Many thought that once that move does take place, the veteran could compete to take over the starting right tackle job, but it’s not an option if he doesn’t show an aptitude for it. And everyone seems to be in agreement that he doesn’t.

“He seems a lot more natural at right than I do”, Moore said of his own experiences working at right tackle in comparison to the rookie Jones, back in September. “He seems to be taking it on a lot better than I was”. Asked jokingly if that was the case, Jones agreed, saying he’s “just a little more athletic”.

Now, could all of these comments just be a way to pump up the notion of Moore being a fixture at left tackle—particularly Tomlin’s remarks? Perhaps there’s an element of that. But why go out of your way to say that your starting left tackle would be significantly worse on the right side? That’s only helpful temporarily if you eventually intend to start Jones at left tackle.

After all, it was only a couple of weeks ago that the starting left tackle job was considered up in the air. Jones started in place of Moore in Week Four due to the latter dealing with a knee injury, and Moore acknowledged as he returned from injury that he didn’t know if he would start over Jones.

Of course, he did end up starting over Jones and has been back in the lineup for the past three games, with the change now seemingly planned for the right side. But it does Moore no favors in the long-term to only be qualified to play on the left side, especially if his coaches agree with that assessment.

Not that anybody involved would hold themselves to these statements if push came to shove. If we do reach the point where Moore is fighting for a right tackle job after Jones is installed at left tackle, nobody would be a bigger advocate for his ambidexterity than Tomlin, I’m sure. And Moore would be very confident he could handle it as well. But the comments made in the past months likely will prove to ring with more truth.