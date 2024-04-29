‘We Need Big-Time Contributions:’ Mike Tomlin Makes Draft Call To Roman Wilson

If you’re hanging out with us late at night, check out Mike Tomlin’s draft call with Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver and third round pick Roman Wilson. The team account has been good at sharing clips of the calls Tomlin made to the team’s top picks, releasing his conversation with Payton Wilson a short time ago.

As the clip linked above shows, Tomlin recalled their time at the Senior Bowl as a chance to watch Wilson work. And he answered the call.

“Isn’t it cool the conversations we were having in Mobile, getting to know each other?” Tomlin said via the team site. “That’s just football life though man. That’s why we work. You did a hell of a job in this draft process. We got really comfortable with you.”

Tomlin, the most present and active of the coaches in Mobile not truly in charge of running practice, spent plenty of time chatting up – and challenging – Wilson during the Senior Bowl. Tomlin even pitted top Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell against him in 1v1s, an opportunity for Mitchell to play “up” against top competition but a signal of how highly Tomlin thought of Wilson.

The Day Two portion of the Steelers’ draft class were on-hand for the Senior Bowl, the pre-draft ultimate All-Star game. Center Zach Frazier, Payton Wilson, and Roman Wilson all attended, though Frazier didn’t practice due to his leg injury. Still, the week created a foundation for someone like Tomlin to get to know the draft class, just two weeks removed from the Steelers’ Wild Card loss.

With George Pickens and not much else at receiver, Tomlin made his expectations clear with Wilson.

“We need big time contributions. So you better be ready to come in here and work.”

Wilson should immediately see playing time either as a starting outside or slot receiver. Over his last two seasons, Wilson primarily played in the slot and broke out in 2023, catching 12 touchdowns in the Wolverines’ run-heavy offense. He tested well at the Combine and impressed the Steelers’ brass during their presumed Pro Day dinner ahead of the Wolverines’ Pro Day, which Tomlin and GM Omar Khan attended.

Mike Tomlin ended the call in peak-Tomlin fashion.

“Welcome to the Burgh, man. I look forward to getting after your ass.”

Wilson will be coached hard by Tomlin and new WRs Coach Zach Azzanni, known for his tough-love style. But Wilson is used to NFL coaching having spent his college career under Jim Harbaugh. It’s something he probably embraces and why Tomlin challenged him from the literal moment Wilson became a Steeler.