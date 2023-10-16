Dan Moore Jr. Unsure If He’ll Start Over Broderick Jones Sunday

The Pittsburgh Steelers may be entering Week Seven, but today’s practice had an early training camp vibe. The team entered the summer uncertain over who their starting left tackle would be, veteran incumbent Dan Moore Jr. or rookie first-round pick Broderick Jones. Then, it was Moore who basically cruised to win the job. Here, he may win it again.

Returning to practice and seeing a large chunk of reps Monday, Moore spoke with reporters after practice and admitted he doesn’t yet know who will protect QB Kenny Pickett’s blindside this weekend against the Los Angeles Rams.

“I show up and I do what I’m asked,” Moore said via Steelers.com.

He told reporters he didn’t log every single rep in today’s practice but confirmed he received snaps during every single period of the team’s practice, ostensibly first-team action. He also told reporters he suffered a sprained right MCL in the Steelers’ Week Four loss to the Houston Texans, injured eight snaps into the game.

“Felt really, really good. Amazing,” Jones said of his knee following today’s practice.

Jones replaced him and took his lumps the rest of the way. But he looked much improved in his first start against the Baltimore Ravens, benefitting from a week’s worth of starter reps in practice and knowing he’d be the guy entering the game, as opposed to being thrust into action midway through it.

With both players healthy, the team will have to decide who they want to start. Before being injured, there were no signs the team was considering benching Moore. He struggled the first three weeks but also faced a tough cast of characters with the 49ers’ Nick Bosa, Browns’ Myles Garrett, and Raiders’ Maxx Crosby. Per our charting, he officially allowed one sack prior to his injury and hadn’t been penalized this year. However, advanced metrics like PFF have graded him out poorly, naming him the league’s worst offensive tackle so far this season and by far the worst in pass protection.

The fact Jones played so well against Baltimore complicates the situation. Sooner or later, Jones is going to be the team’s starting left tackle. Keeping him in the lineup makes a lot of sense. But Pittsburgh can be stubborn and defer to veterans, something evident with CB Joey Porter Jr. being slow-played along this season. Mike Tomlin will hopefully provide clarification during his weekly Tuesday press conference. As for Moore, he’ll just wait to hear what the team chooses to do.

“Control what I can control,” Moore said. “That’s it.”