Clemson LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Declares For 2024 Draft, Could Be On Pittsburgh’s Radar

It’s November. The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the thick of a playoff race likely to go down to the wire. The focus shouldn’t be on the 2024 NFL Draft.

But for just a second, there’s a relevant piece of news to pass along. One we might be talking a lot more about come April. Tuesday, Clemson LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. officially declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, making the announcement on social media.

“After long thought and prayer, I am officially announcing that I am taking the next step in a lifelong dream and declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft,” the caption concluded.

Clemson’s Jeremiah Trotter Jr., a finalist for the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker, has declared for the NFL Draft 🪓 pic.twitter.com/Qlhekku7Nc — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) November 28, 2023

Trotter also thanked his family, coaches, teammates, and Tigers fans for their support. He’s expected to be one of the top inside linebacker in this upcoming draft, a potential position of need for the Steelers. With Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander going down with season-ending injuries, Pittsburgh’s seen its inside linebacker room shuffled and stressed. Veteran Elandon Roberts has admirably filled an every-down role and Holcomb should fully recover for the start of next season.

Still, with Alexander on a one-year deal and suffering his second Achilles Tear, his time in Pittsburgh could be over. And while Roberts is having a really solid season, he’s unlikely to be a long-term solution, signed only through 2024 and turning 30 in April.

It makes Trotter a logical suggestion. He also has what the Steelers love most in an early-round pick. Football bloodlines. His father was Jeremiah Trotter Sr., a stud linebacker for more than a decade, spending most of that time with the Philadelphia Eagles. Someone Mike Tomlin was certainly familiar with, coaching in the NFC with Tampa Bay and Minnesota in the early-to-mid 2000s. Trotter Sr. made four Pro Bowls and one All-Pro team before retiring following the 2009 season.

Several recent high Steelers’ selections have had siblings or dads who played in the league. Cam Heyward, Terrell Edmunds, Devin Bush, T.J. Watt, and Joey Porter Jr. were all first- or second-round selections who fit that bill. Trotter does the same.

And he’s not getting all this buzz just because of his last name. An excellent player for the Tigers, Trotter is coming off two statistically gaudy seasons. In 2022 and 2023, he combined to put up 177 tackles, 28.5 TFL, 12 sacks, four interceptions, and three forced fumbles.

In his summer scouting series, our Jonathan Heitritter offered a deep dive into Trotter’s game based off his 2022 season, concluding:

“Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is a well-rounded linebacker prospect who can run, hit, and cover at a high level. He is on the shorter side of things and lacks ideal length and size, which could present issues at the next level in terms of fighting through blockers. However, Trotter has shown that he can work around and through blocks as he pursues the football, having the strength to stack and shed near the LOS as well as the speed and change of direction to evade blockers and adjust to runners in space. Given his ability to drop into coverage and rush the passer, Trotter could remain the class’s top ILB prospect by the time the 2024 NFL Draft rolls around.”

While it’s far too early to take “draft stock” with anything more than a grain of salt, scores of mock drafts peg him as a late-first round selection. That would put him right in the Steelers’ range, as they figure to pick somewhere in the 20s next April.

Of course, the Steelers have plenty of other needs. Cornerback, center, potentially offensive tackle, and whatever else comes up along the way. None of this suggests Trotter should be the team’s only or first choice. But for the die-hard draftniks, or those who just want to have a name handy in case it comes around the office watercooler, Trotter is a good conversation starter.