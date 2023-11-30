Cardinals Week 13 Thursday Injury Report: Four Players Remain Out Of Practice

The Arizona Cardinals released their Thursday injury report ahead of their Week 13 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. TE Trey McBride (groin) was upgraded from a DNP on Wednesday to a limited participant today, while WR Marquise Brown (heel), CB Antonio Hamilton (groin), CB Starling Thomas V (ankle) and WR Michael Wilson (shoulder) all remained out of practice.

WR Zac Pascal (personal) also missed practice on Thursday, while OT Elijah Wilkinson (neck) remained limited. Also limited for the second straight day were DT Kevin Strong (knee) and S Joey Blount (knee). S Jalen Thompson (ribs) was elevated from DNP to limited today.

It’s not great news for the Cardinals that Brown, their top receiving option, was out for the second straight day. Wilson, a rookie out of Stanford, has also been a good deep threat for the Cardinals this season, so him not being available for a second day of practice could mean their receiving corps will be short-handed for their matchup with Pittsburgh on Sunday.

McBride going from DNP to limited is a good sign though, as he’s been one of the best tight ends in the league and has emerged in his second season. An injury to TE Zach Ertz, who was waived by the Cardinals today, opened the door for McBride, and he’s been a favorite target for Cardinals quarterbacks this season.