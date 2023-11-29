Cardinals HC: Offense Must ‘Have Our Eye’ On Steelers’ T.J. Watt All The Time On Sunday

First-year Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon knows that his offense will have its hands full with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense in Week 13 at Acrisure Stadium.

That includes star outside linebacker T.J. Watt. Especially Watt.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday ahead of the matchup in Pittsburgh, Gannon stated that Arizona must have its eyes on Watt at all times Sunday in an effort to minimize his game-changing impact he has week after week.

That’s especially true after Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin called Watt the best defensive player in the world right now on Tuesday during his weekly press conference. Gannon echoed Tomlin’s comments.

“Yeah, I would [put him in the War Daddy category]. You could make the argument that he is the best player on defense in the world, and you wouldn’t get a rebuttal from me when you watch the tape,” Gannon said to reporters regarding Watt, according to video via the Cardinals’ YouTube page. “So just what he does in the run game, in the pass game, affecting the quarterback, the ball, he’s very ball aware. He’s a high-takeaway guy.

“They drop him and he makes interceptions. Like, he’s all over the field, plays with a super-high motor. We definitely have to have our eye on that guy all the time.”

Gannon isn’t the first opposing coach to state that about Watt. It’s easier said than done, though.

Even with the amount of attention Watt draws on a week-to-week basis, seeing a bunch of chips and double teams, he continues to produce at a historic rate. He’s already second all-time in sacks in his first 100 games, sitting behind only Hall of Famer Reggie White.

Entering the Week 13 matchup against the Cardinals, Watt is coming off of a two-sack performance against the Cincinnati Bengals and is tied for the league lead in sacks with 13.5. He’ll get the chance to go against rookie right tackle Paris Johnson Jr. on Sunday, a matchup for which that the Cardinals will presumably give additional help to Johnson.

Though the Cardinals will need to keep their eyes on Watt, it becomes pick your poison for opposing offenses against the Steelers. Names like Cameron Heyward and Alex Highsmith can change the game up front, and if star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick returns to the lineup, he’s a game-changer, too.

Watt is the headliner though, one the Cardinals will have a plan for. The execution of that plan is easier said than done.