T.J. Watt Surpasses Older Brother J.J. For Sacks In First 100 Career Games With Takedown Against Packers

Pittsburgh Steelers star outside linebacker T.J. Watt continues to make league history seemingly every week in the NFL.

On Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, Watt made more NFL history, surpassing older brother J.J. Watt for second all-time for most career sacks in the first 100 games of a career, taking down Green Bay’s Jordan Love in the second quarter for the history-making sack.

The sack gave Watt sack No. 88 for his career, surpassing J.J. Watt, who had 87.5 sacks in his first 100 games in what was an eventual Hall of Fame career. Watt previously became the Steelers’ all-time sacks leader earlier in the season with a sack of Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson, surpassing James Harrison. Now he’s passed another all-time great pass rusher, that being his older brother.

For J.J., it’s no surprise. J.J. Watt stated last week before the Thursday Night Football matchup against the Tennessee Titans that T.J. would break all his records, and so far T.J. is doing that.

We grew up in Wisconsin, idolizing Reggie White. If you told us that someday a stat like this would exist, we wouldn’t believe you. Pretty damn cool. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/fFCDMHq0zX — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 12, 2023

The sack by Watt puts him second all-time in sacks in his first 100 games, trailing only Hall of Famer Reggie White, who had 105 sacks in his first 100 games.

Watt still has four more games to try and add to his mark in sacks and get closer to White, whom he grew up idolizing in Wisconsin with his older brother, J.J.

Appearing on CBS NFL Today halftime show, J.J. spoke glowingly of his younger brother.

“It’s incredible because I’ve seen how hard he’s worked,” J.J. said of seeing his younger brother surpass him and remain in the best defensive player in football conversation. “To know how hard it is to get to that point, to know what you have to do to get to that level, and to watch him do it consistently, week after week after week, it’s really, really, special, and I have a lot of fun. I root for him to break every single record that I have.”

T.J. Watt is just 29 years old and is in the midst of a Hall of Fame-caliber career. To date, he has 88.0 career sacks, has one NFL Defensive Player of the Year award and is tied for the single-season sacks record with 22.5 with Hall of Famer Michael Strahan.