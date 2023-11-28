‘T.J. Is The Best Defensive Player On The Planet:’ Mike Tomlin Describes Watt’s Value

The rest of the NFL can take Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons, whoever they want. Mike Tomlin is taking T.J. Watt.

Speaking at his Tuesday press conference, Tomlin was asked about Watt being a stabilizing force for the defense in a year where the unit has dealt with a wave of injuries: Cam Heyward, Minkah Fitzpatrick, multiple starting inside linebackers. Tomlin said Watt is that and a whole lot more.

“Let’s be honest,” Tomlin said via the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “Like, T.J. is the best defensive player on the planet. Right now. He proves that week in and week out with the plays that he delivers us. I get a bird’s-eye view of it. I see the lengths that people go through to minimize his impact on the game. I know the type of games we’ve been in, close ball games, and how that at times minimizes a guy that plays his position’s ability to impact the game. None of those things slow down the train that we all know is coming.”

We call that one a “mic drop.”

Watt is having another excellent season. Tied for the sack lead with 13.5 through 11 games, he’s one pace to finish with his second 20-plus sack season. Again, Watt played a key role in Sunday’s 16-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, recording two sacks of QB Jake Browning. That included a critical 3rd and 3 takedown midway through the fourth quarter, forcing a punt as Pittsburgh preserved its one-possession lead.

Watt also joined Reggie White as the two quickest players in NFL history to reach 90 sacks through the first 100 games of a career. Watt now has 91 sacks in 98 games. Early in the season, he set the Steelers’ franchise record for career sacks and is now just running up the score.

Despite being in just his seventh NFL season, Watt’s already a Hall of Famer. A five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, he figures to add to those accolades after this season wraps up. The question is if Watt can become a two-time Defensive Player of the Year winner after taking home the hardware in 2021. He’s one of the 2023 frontrunners but is in a hotly contested battle with Myles Garrett, Las Vegas DE Maxx Crosby, and Dallas LB Micah and CB DaRon Bland.

But no matter who hoists the trophy after the year’s end, Tomlin’s vote goes to one man and one man only. T.J. Watt.