Cam Heyward: T.J. Watt ‘Was Trying To Take’ Fourth-Quarter Sack Away In ‘Friendly Little Rivalry’

Pittsburgh Steelers DL Cam Heyward made history Sunday afternoon against the Cincinnati Bengals when he sacked Bengals QB Jake Browning. Not only did it move him within a sack of tying former OLB James Harrison for second all-time in franchise history, but it was sack number 13.5 against Cincinnati. That set the new record for most sacks by one player against the Bengals and even earned him a Hall of Fame shout from Cincinnati OT Orlando Brown Jr.
However, to hear Heyward discuss it, that sack was almost taken from him. On Monday’s episode of Not Just Football, Heyward talked about having to deal with OLB T.J. Watt trying to get credit for the sack. Co-host Hayden Walsh asked Heyward about the sack and said that he thought Watt was attempting to give him the record-setting sack. Heyward adamantly shut that down, though.
“He was trying to take it,” Heyward said. “Don’t let T.J. fool you. He’s very selfish when it comes to his sacks. He was trying to rip the guy away from me so he could get the sack. But that’s just our friendly little rivalry we got going on. We get to the sideline, he was like, that’s at least half you know, and then he goes, well, it’s basically a full for me but he’s trying to submit stuff to Elias so he can get full credit.”
In the moment on the field, Watt did his signature celebratory kick before whipping around to point directly at Heyward. After the game, Watt was quick to weigh in on Heyward getting credit, saying “The old, old, old guy I guess gets what he wants.”
Evidently, both players enjoy the friendly competition and rivalry, especially when it comes in a win against a division rival like the Bengals. Whether it’s threats of protesting to Elias Sports Bureau or simply trying to rip the quarterback out of the other player’s arms, there’s plenty of fun to be had in pursuit of a sack. After all, these are two of the best in franchise history.
When it comes to getting after the quarterback in a Steelers uniform, Heyward is one of the best as noted above, but Watt is already the greatest. So when discussing setting the record for most sacks in a career against the Bengals, Heyward had to bring up Watt.
“I know that streak’s probably going to be broken by T.J. one of these days,” Heyward said with a laugh. “I’ll take advantage of it now. But most sacks versus the Bengals is pretty special.”
To do it in the same state as his alma mater, the Ohio State University Buckeyes, had to be special as well. In fact, Heyward gave the Buckeyes a shoutout after the sack.
Whether it’s Heyward or Watt bringing down quarterbacks, fans will continue to enjoy watching these legends rushing the passer in Steelers uniforms. The two will evidently continue to enjoy fighting for each and every sack while pushing each other to be the best they can be.
Oh, and for the record, Watt had two sacks of his own Sunday afternoon which brings his total versus the Bengals to 11. No doubt Heyward was quite aware of just how close Watt is to eclipsing his historic mark.
You can watch the entire episode of Not Just Football below.