Cam Heyward ‘Feeling Good,’ Expects To Play Sunday Against Packers

After being limited and then failing to practice the last two days with a listed groin injury, there was some concern that Pittsburgh Steelers DL Cam Heyward had suffered a setback with the injury that caused him to miss the first half of the 2023 season. But based on his meeting with reporters Friday, Heyward sounds optimistic about playing this weekend against the Green Bay Packers.

“As of right now, feeling good,” he said via The Trib’s Chris Adamski, noting he’s getting ready for Sunday.

Cam Heyward sounds ready to play Sunday pic.twitter.com/FzrhviV5yY — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) November 10, 2023

The fact Heyward is talking with the media in the first place is a positive sign. Injured players typically don’t meet with the media, though Heyward did touch base with them throughout his IR stint and recovery from groin surgery early in the year.

Heyward admitted he played more snaps than intended in the team’s Week Nine victory over the Tennessee Titans. With the goal of playing 20-25 snaps, he ended up logging 41 of them as the Steelers again lost the time of possession and needed their defense to grind out one final stop to seal the win. A “mini bye” coming off the Titans game afforded Heyward more time to rest and it seems the Steelers were taking it easy with him throughout the week of practice.

They’ll need Heyward against the Packers. Green Bay is a young offense trying to find its identity. They’ll rely on their running game with a two-headed attack of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. Both players bring different elements to their offense. Jones a little quicker and a more capable receiver while Dillon is a downhill hammer at roughly 250 pounds. The Steelers did a solid job controlling the line of scrimmage against Derrick Henry and company and if they can do the same against the Packers, they’ll force QB Jordan Love to win the game.

The Steelers will release their final injury report later today. Along with Heyward, eyes will be on other defensive starters in FS Minkah Fitzpatrick, NT Montravius Adams, and ILB Elandon Roberts. There may be more good news. It appears Roberts practiced today after sitting out Thursday’s session.