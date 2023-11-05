Browns LT Jedrick Wills Suffers Potentially Serious Leg Injury Against Cardinals

Cleveland Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills appears to have suffered a serious injury in Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. He suffered a right leg injury and was carted off in an air cast, often associated with severe injuries.

Browns starting LT Jedrick Wills Jr. carted off with his right leg in an air cast. 🙏 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/qQfzsZXAQX — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 5, 2023

After suffering the injury, the entire Browns’ team gathered around him on the field.

The entire Browns sideline came out for Jed Wills pic.twitter.com/3s20mjbiaD — Ken Carman (@KenCarman) November 5, 2023

Here’s a clip of Wills being taken off the field.

#Browns Jedrick Wills carted off the field, appears to be in a lot of pain, they’ve got an air cast on his right leg pic.twitter.com/W4GU9CDqkD — Leah Doherty (@LeahDohertyTV) November 5, 2023

Wills has served as the Browns’ starting left tackle all season. A first round pick of the team in 2020 out of Alabama, he’s started 52 games for the team. Though his play has been up-and-down throughout his career, the Browns have shown faith in him and picked up his fifth-year option this past offseason.

James Hudson has come in at left tackle to replace Wills.

Pittsburgh is set to play their rematch against Cleveland in Week 11, a November 19 game in Cleveland. The Steelers won their first matchup against the Browns back in Week Two, a game in which OLB Alex Highsmith beat Wills around the edge to strip/sack QB Deshaun Watson, recovered by T.J. Watt for a touchdown. It proved to be the deciding points of the game.

Assuming the injury is as serious as it looks, it’ll mean the Browns have suffered major injuries to both starting tackles this season. Early in the year, right tackle Jack Conklin was lost for the season with a knee injury. He was replaced by rookie Dawand Jones, a fourth-round pick out of Ohio State.

The Browns currently lead the Cardinals 20-0 and are poised to move to 5-3 on the season. But it’s highly questionable if they’ll move forward with their starting left tackle.