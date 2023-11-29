‘Better Luck Next Year’: Andrew Lavey Wants Pittsburgh To Miss The Playoffs

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been a polarizing team this season among members of the media as well as the sports world in general due to their current record in relation to their play on the field. The Steelers have struggled mightily on the offensive side of the ball for most of the season, getting outgained in their first 10 games of the season while their defense surrendered plenty of yards themselves to opposing offenses.

This led many, including Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James to call out the Steelers for being the worst 6-3 team ever at the time, stating that they are winning games but not in a pretty or sustainable fashion. Andrew Lavey of NFL Total Access: The Locker Room Podcast sees it the same way. Speaking to former NFL quarterback and current analyst David Carr, he said that he wishes the Steelers wouldn’t make the playoffs since teams on the outside looking in could provide more fireworks than what Pittsburgh has shown thus far on offense.

“Steelers, Browns, and Colts are the three teams in,” Lavey said on NFL Total Access The Podcast. “The first three teams just outside the playoff picture in the AFC: Texans, Broncos, and Bills. For my money, I would like to see all three of those teams — Houston, Denver, and Buffalo — in the Wild-Card spots, and I’m sorry Pittsburgh, and I’m sorry Cleveland, and I’m sorry Indianapolis, but better luck next year. I would like to see the three of you out and the Texans, the Broncos, and the Bills in because they seem to be playing better football. I want to see the best teams in the tournament. That’s what I want.”

The Steelers currently hold the fifth seed in the AFC playoffs and the top Wild-Card berth with the Browns and the Colts right behind them filling out the final two spots. The Texans are the first team on the outside looking in, sitting at 6-5 along with the Broncos. The Bills suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in overtime last weekend, dropping them to 6-6 on the season.

If you had told anyone prior to the season that Buffalo wouldn’t make the playoffs, few would have believed you. QB Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the game and has a high-powered offense at his disposal along with a defense loaded with playmakers. Still, with shaky play coming from Allen at times as well as the defense suffering multiple injuries, the Bills have underwhelmed this season.

Josh Allen hitting a honey hole shot to a wheel route on third-and-7 with his feet on his own goal line in the rain Just bonkers stuff pic.twitter.com/JsTMjefN0f — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) November 27, 2023

You can see where Lavey is coming from wanting the Texans and Bills ahead of the Steelers in the playoff standings. Both teams boast high-powered offenses with the Texans stomping the Steelers in Houston earlier this season. The Broncos have gotten hot as well too, reeling off five-straight wins after starting the season 1-5. Their defense has done a great job pressuring opposing quarterbacks while QB Russell Wilson and the offense have gained some traction.

Still, Lavey is overlooking the fact that Pittsburgh appears to be hitting its stride as well. They just came off a big win on the road against Cincinnati where they went over 400 yards of offense for the first time in 58 games, overcoming the firing of OC Matt Canada to have a balanced offensive attack with the run game humming and QB Kenny Pickett having his best performance of the season. The defense looked stout despite the numerous injuries it has suffered. It should only get better with S Minkah Fitzpatrick working back into the lineup soon.

AN ABSOLUTE DIME 🙌 📺: #AZvsPIT 12/3 at 1 PM ET on CBS pic.twitter.com/qXkgsnIqFA — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 27, 2023

Pittsburgh’s method of winning football games may not be pretty, but it has been effective so far this season. With the offense trending in the right direction and the defense playing sound football right now, the Steelers may be a hard out for many teams coming up on their schedule, playing both the Cardinals and Patriots, who only have two wins apiece this season. It may not be what Lavey wants to hear but should Pittsburgh simply just win the games it is supposed to over the next six weeks, this team is going to make the playoffs over at least one of the Texans, Broncos, and Bills.