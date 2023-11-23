Bengals Week 12 Thursday Injury Report: Tee Higgins Misses Practice For Second Straight Day

The Cincinnati Bengals released their second injury report ahead of their Week 12 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. DT D.J. Reader (illness) returned to practice in full. The same can’t be said for WR Tee Higgins (hamstring), who did not practice for the second straight day. Higgins hasn’t played since Nov. 5 because of his hamstring injury, and without him, the Bengals are going to have to rely on WR Ja’Marr Chase.

QB Joe Burrow, who is out for the season, obviously did not practice. CB Cameron Taylor-Britt, who missed practice Tuesday, also did not practice today, putting his status for the game Sunday in doubt.

Rookie WR Andrei Iosivas (knee) was upgraded to a full participant after being limited on Wednesday. LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee), DT B.J. Hill (knee) and DE Sam Hubbard (ankle) were all limited participants for the second day in a row. If Hubbard is able suit up for Cincinnati on Sunday, it will be his first game since Nov. 5.

The Bengals had a new addition to the injury report today, with OT D’Ante Smith limited with a knee injury. Smith had no injury designation yesterday, so it appears he sustained the injury at some point during today’s practice.

RB Chase Brown (hamstring) practiced in full for the second day in a row. Also full participants again for Cincinnati were WR Trenton Irwin (hip), DE Cameron Sample (knee) and OT Jonah Williams (shoulder).

While Cincinnati may be down Higgins, the Steelers could be missing a key piece of their own in S Minkah Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick has missed the prior three games with a groin injury, and he has yet to log a practice this week. It doesn’t appear as if Fitzpatrick will be able to make his return for Pittsburgh on Sunday unless he can somehow manage to practice in full on Friday.

The Steelers are in need of a win to avoid falling to 6-5. A loss would also mean back-to-back divisional losses after falling to the Cleveland Browns last Sunday. The Bengals are 5-5 and looking to avoid falling below .500. They would also suffer their second-straight divisional setback with a loss to the Steelers as they lost to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11.