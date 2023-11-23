Steelers Thursday Week 12 Injury Report: Five Players Limited At Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their Thursday injury report ahead of Sunday’s AFC North tilt against the Cincinnati Bengals. Only one Steeler failed to practice today: FS Minkah Fitzpatrick due to a hamstring injury. Five others were limited: WR George Pickens (shin), CB James Pierre (shoulder), NT Montravius Adams (ankle), DL Cam Heyward (groin), and LB Nick Herbig (hamstring).

Steelers Thursday Practice Report

DNP

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring)

Limited

WR George Pickens (shin)

CB James Pierre (shoulder)

NT Montravius Adams (ankle)

DT Cam Heyward (groin)

LB Nick Herbig (hamstring)

Yesterday, multiple players were held out due to rest, including CBs Levi Wallace and Patrick Peterson, and weren’t in danger of missing this weekend’s game. They returned to practice today.

Adams has been working his way back since suffering an ankle injury on the first play of the team’s Week Nine game against the Tennessee Titans, missing the last two games. But even when he returns, he could play backup to rookie NT Keeanu Benton, who has come on strong over the last month.

Fitzpatrick has been held out since injuring his hamstring in the first quarter of Week Eight’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite missing the last three full games and most of a fourth, he remains tied for second on the team with 54 tackles. With Keanu Neal (rib) on injured reserve, Trenton Thompson and Damontae Kazee could be the team’s starting safeties this weekend. Fitzpatrick has yet to practice even in a limited fashion since the injury and it’s looking doubtful that he’ll play in Week 12.

It’s not clear when Pickens hurt his shin, finishing out last Sunday’s game. But being limited today is a sign in the right direction. The team will issue a final report with game statuses Friday afternoon. Herbig and Pierre’s statuses will also be monitored though it’s trending like they will play. Heyward is expected to play.

The Steelers and Bengals kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.