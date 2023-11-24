Bengals Rule Out Two Key Starters Against Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals will be without several key starters when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend. And it’s not just QB Joe Burrow. While Burrow is out for the year due to a torn ligament in his hand, head coach Zac Taylor also ruled out WR Tee Higgins and CB Cam Taylor-Britt due to hamstring and quad injuries, respectively.

The news comes as little surprise. Neither Higgins nor Taylor-Britt practiced all week and being ruled out of this game is a logical outcome. Higgins will miss his third-straight game with a hamstring injury and his year has been hindered by poor health. Appearing in just seven games this season, he’s caught 27 passes for 328 yards and two touchdowns. WR Trenton Irwin figures to have an expanded role, catching five passes over the team’s last two weeks.

Taylor-Britt is a sizeable loss. The team’s top corner, he’s been having a strong season and is leading the team with four interceptions. Without him, the team is expected to start Chidobe Awuize and rookie D.J. Turner at outside corner while ex-Steeler Mike Hilton occupies the nickel slot. The Bengals enter the week allowing the most completions of 20-plus yards in the NFL, and missing their top corner only compounds that problem. Of course, it’s up to the Steelers’ lackluster passing offense to come alive and make plays.

Replacing Burrow will be QB Jake Browning, making his first career start. An undrafted free agent in 2019, he spent time with the Minnesota Vikings before signing with Cincinnati. He filled in for Burrow late in the first half last Thursday and played the second half, throwing a garbage-time touchdown in a 34-20 loss. But Browning held his own and didn’t make major mistakes. He now has a full week of practice reps under his belt.

One key name to watch on the team’s injury report is DT B.J. Hill. One of their top interior players, he suffered a non-contact knee injury against the Ravens but has practiced in a limited capacity this week, giving him a chance to suit up against the Steelers.

The Bengals will release their final full injury report later this afternoon. Pittsburgh and Cincinnati square off Sunday at 1 PM/EST in Cincinnati.