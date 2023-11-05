‘At Some Point We’re Going To Have To Put It Together:’ Patrick Peterson Thinks Steelers Moving In Right Direction

As the saying goes, it’s not how you start but how you finish. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, they sure hope that’s true. Though they’re a 5-3 unit, to do what this team hasn’t done since 2016, win a playoff game, both sides of the ball will need to improve.

On the latest episode of the All Things Covered podcast that aired Sunday evening, Steelers CB Patrick Peterson says the time is now for the team to play to their potential.

“As a defense, our goal is to not allow offenses to put up points,” Peterson told co-host Bryant McFadden. “To score, meaning touchdowns, if they do drive the ball down there. We want to settle them for field goals or taking the ball away from them. And I feel like we’ve been doing a good job of that as of late. We want to continue that going throughout the rest of the season.

“Because like you talked about, we’re gonna have to start. At some point we’re gonna have to put it together. And what great month it is to put it together in November. Separating yourself, starting to really define who you are.”

Peterson didn’t specifically mention if he was talking about the Steelers’ offense or defense. But both sides have plenty of room for improvement.

Pittsburgh’s offensive issues are known well-enough. Scoring has been a struggle all year long as one of the lowest-producing units on the season. With stars that have become known to national media and fans, no 400-plus yard games in 56 straight contests, no 30 point victories in nearly as long, the Steelers have been built around winning low-scoring slugfests. “Rock fights” as former NFL defensive end Chris Long referred to them as.

The Steelers’ defense has been the stronger of the two sides but aren’t without issue. They’ve done well to take the football, including a game-sealing interception by LB Kwon Alexander to beat the Tennessee Titans, but they have allowed as many big plays as they’ve created. Run defense should improve with DL Cam Heyward back but on the year, the numbers aren’t pretty. Talent in the secondary is also a serious concern, especially with FS Minkah Fitzpatrick battling a hamstring injury.

At the mid-way point of the NFL calendar, we’re not yet to the stretch run of the season. But with the AFC North tightening up, the Baltimore Ravens looking like a top team in the conference, the Steelers margin for error is slight.

Already 1-0 in the month, Peterson and the Steelers will look to make it two-in-a-row next Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. At home with the Packers underwhelming and dealing with injuries of their own, notably to star NT Kenny Clark, the Steelers will be in position to win this game.

Check out the full episode below.