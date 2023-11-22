Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind. Pushing this week’s mailbag to today to avoid the holiday where we’ll all have our faces stuffed with turkey and falling asleep watching football.

Chris Carey: How much credit / how much blame does the OC really have in QB development? Isn’t most of the ‘training’ that happens with players more influenced by their positional coaches instead of the person calling the plays?

Alex: Sure, on a technique and details of the game standpoint, that’s moreso on the QB Coach. Footwork and mechanics and everything like that. But the OC still builds around the QB. Has to know what he likes, what he’s comfortable with, what fits within his skillset. And that’s very much part of development. So it’s both. And really, it’s head coach, coordinator, and positional coach responsible for development. If there’s a flaw with Pickett’s mechanics, then that goes back to Sullivan. If it’s something bigger picture, it’s more likely to fall on Canada. And if those things don’t get corrected or addressed, then it’s on the head coach.

I visited Pittsburgh a couple of years ago and I loved the Sonic Burger. Since I‘m from Europe we don‘t have Sonic Burger over here but I heard that In And Out Burgers are basically the same and there is an In And Out Burger restaurant opening in Vienna soon. So my question is basically: Can you confirm that Sonic and In And Out are the same burger?

Keep up the good work. Exicited to see what our offense can do against the bengals.

Alex: Hey man! I’ve never had In and Out. That’s a West Coast thing. So I can’t confirm. Heck, it’s been a long time since I’ve even gone to a Sonic. There’s a couple around here but it’s probably been ten years since I’ve eaten there. Unfortunately, I’m not much help. But you should definitely try it and see! And you gotta report back.

If Kenny doesn’t improve in the last 7 games, does the need for a QB rise above the needs for a CB and center? Looking for your opinion but would also be interested in how you think the Steelers would prioritiz

Alex: I think it would. If you need a QB, the world stops. Everything on hold until you decide your path there. But I still suspect Pickett will be the team’s QB for 2024 with the hope of a new OC improving things. That’s my strong suspicion. But we’ll see how the next seven weeks go.

And, of course, getting that QB is harder than say, a center. Especially for where Pittsburgh will end up picking in the draft.

SteelNation: Hi Alex. Why not bring in someone from the outside now like Dorsey or Leftwich to bring some outside influence to

the existing playbook and have them install some newer plays that worked for them to go along with the current playbook. What happens if Sullivan and Faulkner don’t make things better? will they be content with being demoted back to their previous titles and the Steelers look for someone from the outside for 2024?

Alex: I mean, you could, but I don’t know what that gets or serves you. By the time they catch up and catch on, the season is pretty much over. And you worry about having too many cooks in the kitchen and too many voices in his head. Sullivan and Faulkner can still make an impact in how the offense is run even with the playbook essentially the same. Your menu of plays, your tweaks to it, the flow of a gameplan, etc., can be different.

To your latter questions, it depends on on their contracts. Not entirely sure of their status. But I could see them back in their roles if Pittsburgh went elsewhere for a permanent OC.

Tasso222222: What is the ceiling of expectations for the amount of change that can be accomplished with the offense and the coordinator change between now and end of year? I guess it’s expected that playcalling/sequence of plays being called should be immediate. Regarding scheme, modifications to plays, new plays, new concepts…what is reasonable to expect?

Alex: Regardless of specific change, the results are what matter. And that’s what they’ll be judged by. But those things you mentioned are things I’m hoping to see to produce those results. None of that seems unreasonable.