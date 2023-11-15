‘Another Aspect That Defenses Have To Respect’: Kenny Pickett Looking Forward To Pat Freiermuth’s Return

For the last six weeks the Pittsburgh Steelers have been without third-year tight end Pat Freiermuth due to a hamstring injury. The absence of Freiermuth has created a major hole in the passing game.

That hole is about to disappear with Freiermuth set to return to the lineup Sunday in Week 11 against the Cleveland Browns.

Freiermuth’s 21-day window to return to practice and be activated from the Reserve/Injured was opened on Wednesday, which could be a significant boost for a Steelers offense that has struggled in the passing game in recent weeks.

Freiermuth’s potential return has second-year QB Kenny Pickett excited.

“It’s huge. Huge. We’d love to get him back this weekend,” Pickett said of Freiermuth, according to video via the YouTube page of the Johnstown Tribune-Democrat’s Amanda Godsey. “There’s another aspect that defenses have to respect and work in the middle and do a different thing for us. So, really hoping we’ll have him back.”

Though Freiermuth hasn’t done much this season — just eight receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown — his return to the lineup will be a big boost for the offense, which is seemingly starting to find itself.

Freiermuth can be that matchup problem in the middle of the field for the Steelers in the passing game, forcing linebackers and safeties to deal with him, opening things up on the outside. It could lead to the Steelers throwing into the middle of the field more in the second half of the season, too.

Without Freiermuth, the Steelers have leaned heavily on rookie Darnell Washington as the in-line tight end. He’s had a big impact in the Steelers’ run game getting going in recent weeks, while former practice squad tight end Rodney Williams has stepped up and seized upon his opportunity, too, becoming a useable piece in 12 and 13 personnel.

Connor Heyward has been utilized more in the passing game, too, and has 17 receptions on the season for 137 yards. Fifteen of those receptions have come with Freiermuth on the shelf, including a season-high five against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week Eight.

In 152 snaps this season, Freiermuth hasn’t been all that effective. He’s been largely a zero as a blocker, struggling in-line, which has caused some run game struggles. He has a 54.0 blocking grade from Pro Football Focus on the season. As a receiver, Freiermuth holds a grade of just 54.0 and is averaging 0.55 yards per route run on the season with an average depth of target of just 6.6 yards.

If he’s healthy, he’ll be a nice addition for the stretch run for the offense, but the Steelers will have to get more out of him as a receiver like they have in the past.