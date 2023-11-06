AFC North Recap: Division Goes Undefeated, Steelers Remain In Second Place

Good news. The Pittsburgh Steelers won this week. Bad news. So did everyone else. In an AFC North looking much closer to its preseason projections than how things stood after the first month of the season, the Steelers still sit in second place in the division at 5-3.

With Week Nine wrapped up aside from tomorrow’s Monday Night contest between the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets, here’s how the AFC North stands.

1. Baltimore Ravens: 7-2

2. Pittsburgh Steelers: 5-3

3. Cleveland Browns: 5-3

4. Cincinnati Bengals: 5-3

Pittsburgh remains ahead of the Cleveland Browns by virtue of their head-to-head win against them in Week Three. They’re also in front of the Cincinnati Bengals because they have a better divisional record, 2-0 versus the Bengals’ 0-2 mark.

If the season ended today, the Steelers would travel to Miami to take on the Dolphins on Wild Card weekend. As of right now, all four teams in the division would advance to the postseason.

As we noted earlier today, the Ravens and Browns won in blowout fashion. Baltimore took it to Seattle 37-3 while Cleveland disposed of Arizona 27-0. The Ravens ran for just under 300 yards and played lockdown defense, holding the Seahawks to six first downs and 151 yards of total offense. QB Geno Smith was sacked four times, intercepted once, and lose a fumble. Offensively, QB Lamar Jackson had an efficient day, completing 21-of-26 passes for 187 yards and two passing scores. He chipped in another 60 on the ground. Exciting rookie Keaton Mitchell had the play of the day with a 40-yard touchdown, his first in the NFL. He also added a 60-yard run later in the game.

OMG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/Bv6jrldTnk — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 5, 2023

Cleveland had QB Deshaun Watson play a full game for the first time since Week Three. At least until the Browns sat Watson and key starters after building a 27-0 lead. Watson completed 19-of-30 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns. His favorite target of the day was WR Amari Cooper, whose 139 yards of offense was built off big plays. The Cardinals finished the game with 58 total yards of offense as rookie QB Clayton Tune, making his first and possibly only NFL start, was sacked seven times and picked off twice. Since 2005, it’s the third-fewest total yards by a team in a game, only trailing the 2022 New York Jets (53) and the 2021 Chicago Bears (47).

To finish the night, the Cincinnati Bengals won in slightly more competitive fashion but still held an edge over the Buffalo Bills all night in a 24-18 victory. QB Joe Burrow continued his hot streak, throwing for over 300 yards and multiple touchdowns for a third time this season. Tonight, WR Tee Higgins was his top target, catching eight passes for 110 yards. The Bills’ Achilles heel has always been their turnovers and sloppy play. QB Josh Allen was intercepted once while TE Dalton Kincaid fumbled deep in Bengals’ territory.

Over the first three possessions, there were three touchdowns as Cincinnati came out with a 14-7 lead. From there, the scoring cooled but TE Drew Sample ran it in from 22 yards out before the end of the half to add a Bengals’ cushion going into the break.

A late touchdown and two-point conversion by WR Stefon Diggs made it a game. But Bengals RB Joe Mixon sealed the deal with a first down run on 3rd and 3 to polish off the win.

In Week Ten, the Bengals will host the Houston Texans. The Ravens and Browns will square off in Baltimore for a critical AFC North matchup. The Steelers will host the Green Bay Packers Sunday at 1 PM/EST.