2023 Week 10 Steelers Vs. Packers Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are finishing out their three-game home stand hosting the Green Bay Packers this afternoon. Both teams feature inexperienced young quarterbacks with a lot of questions about their future potential. The Packers are 3-5 while the Steelers are 5-3.

If you have never joined us for a game thread before, thank you for tuning in! You can refresh this page throughout the game for curated tweets, live updates, video highlights and more. You can also join the discussion at the bottom of the page in the comment section.

Steelers Inactive:

QB Mason Rudolph (3rd)

S Minkah Fitzpatrick

DT Montravius Adams

OT Dylan Cook

DT Breiden Fehoko

CB Darius Rush

RB Godwin Igwebuike

Packers Inactive:

7 LB Quay Walker

23 CB Jaire Alexander

57 LB Brenton Cox Jr.

72 T Caleb Jones

83 WR Samori Toure

Packers offense. They, like Pittsburgh, need the running game. Aaron Jones their top back but pairs with AJ Dillon, their hammer/downhill player. Will use split backs/Pony Sets with both on the field. Front seven has to win up front like last week. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 12, 2023

Defensively, front seven is Packers strength but not Quay Walker is big. Steelers may be able to run outside now. Packers d-line uses run stunts and slants effectively. Steelers have to flow and not struggle like they did early in year. Maybe fewer zone runs? — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 12, 2023

START OF GAME

The Steelers start with the ball after losing the toss.

1st and 10, Najee Harris up the middle for 5 yards. 2nd and 5, Kenny Pickett to George Pickens for a gain of 5.

1st and 10, Pickett to Connor Heyward who tried to leap the defender for 13 yards.

1st and 10, Harris up the middle for no gain. On 2nd, Harris up the middle again for 7 yards. 3rd and 3, a deep shot to Diontae Johnson incomplete, but defensive pass interference called.

1st and 10 from the 28, Jaylen Warren to the left for 12 yards. Broderick Jones pulled to pave the way.

1st and 10, Pickett to Warren for 6 yards. 2nd and 4, Harris up the middle for 6. 1st and goal from the 4, Harris walked in for a touchdown. 7-0 Steelers.