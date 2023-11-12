Steelers Vs. Packers 2023 Week Ten: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2023 Week 10

Green Bay Packers (3-5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, November 12, 2023

Site: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: CBS (regional)

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analysis), and Evan Washburn (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -3.5

Trends:

Green Bay are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Green Bay’s last 6 games.

Green Bay are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games.

Green Bay are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against Pittsburgh.

Green Bay are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against Pittsburgh.

Green Bay are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games on the road.

Green Bay are 0-5 SU in their last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Green Bay’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Green Bay are 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Green Bay’s last 7 games played in November.

Pittsburgh are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games.

Pittsburgh are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games against Green Bay.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games at home.

Pittsburgh are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games when playing at home against Green Bay.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference conference.

Pittsburgh are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference North division.

Pittsburgh are 14-5-1 SU in their last 20 games played in November.

Pittsburgh are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games played in week 10.

Packers Injuries:

CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder) – Doubtful

LB Quay Walker (groin) – Doubtful

DE Kenny Clark (shoulder) – Questionable

S Rudy Ford (calf) – Questionable

C Josh Myers (knee) – Questionable

T Yosuah Nijman (back) – Questionable

G Jon Runyan (neck) – Questionable

Steelers Injuries

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) – Out

DT Montravius Adams (ankle) – Out

Weather:

PITTSBURGH WEATHER



Game Release:

steelers_nov_12_2023_vs_green-bay-packers_weekly_release



Game Capsule: