Steelers Vs. Packers 2023 Week Ten: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2023 Week 10
Green Bay Packers (3-5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3)
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, November 12, 2023
Site: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: CBS (regional)
Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analysis), and Evan Washburn (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -3.5
Trends:
Green Bay are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Green Bay’s last 6 games.
Green Bay are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games.
Green Bay are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against Pittsburgh.
Green Bay are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against Pittsburgh.
Green Bay are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games on the road.
Green Bay are 0-5 SU in their last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Green Bay’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Green Bay are 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
The total has gone OVER in 5 of Green Bay’s last 7 games played in November.
Pittsburgh are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games.
Pittsburgh are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games.
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games against Green Bay.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games at home.
Pittsburgh are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games when playing at home against Green Bay.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference conference.
Pittsburgh are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the National Football Conference North division.
Pittsburgh are 14-5-1 SU in their last 20 games played in November.
Pittsburgh are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games played in week 10.
Packers Injuries:
CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder) – Doubtful
LB Quay Walker (groin) – Doubtful
DE Kenny Clark (shoulder) – Questionable
S Rudy Ford (calf) – Questionable
C Josh Myers (knee) – Questionable
T Yosuah Nijman (back) – Questionable
G Jon Runyan (neck) – Questionable
Steelers Injuries
S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) – Out
DT Montravius Adams (ankle) – Out
Weather:
Game Release:
steelers_nov_12_2023_vs_green-bay-packers_weekly_release
Game Capsule: