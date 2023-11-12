2023 Week 10 Steelers Vs. Packers Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are leading the Green Bay Packers 17-13 at halftime. The Steelers’ rushing attack has performed well with a touchdown each from Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.

1stH notes:

Back-2-back TD drives for offense 👀

One 3 and out

100 net rush for Steelers

Oline blocking well

ZERO explosive plays on offense

Pickens & Johnson 17 yards each

Pickett got away with a few throws

Packers 77 on ground, 3 explosive plays

Watt sack, 5 tackles

Blocked XP…

START OF 2ND HALF

The kickoff was returned 49 yards to the Pittsburgh 44. 1st and 10, Aaron Jones up the middle for 3 yards. 2nd and 7, Keanu Neal met Jones at the line for a gain of just one. 3rd and 6, the pass went incomplete, but offsetting penalties gives a free play. The holding was trying to prevent TJ Watt from a sack. 3rd and 6, Levi Wallace in great position to defend the pass. They went for it on 4th and 6 and converted to Jones.

1st and 10, Dillon up the middle for 3 yards. 2nd and 7, Dillon off right tackle for 4. 3rd and 3, Love to Jones for 12 yards with Elandon Roberts in coverage.

1st and 10, Jones up the middle for 1 yard. 2nd and 9, a screen pass for no gain. Keeanu Benton made the tackle. 3rd and 9, Love incomplete to Musgrave in the back of the end zone. The field goal was good. 17-16 Steelers.

Anthony McFarland Jr. returned the kickoff to the 22. 1st and 10, Najee Harris rushed up the middle for 3 yards. 2nd and 7, Mason Cole called for holding. 2nd and 17, Pickett checked down to Harris, but off target and incomplete. 3rd and 17, Pickett to Heyward for 7 yards. Pressley Harvin III’s punt went 56 yards and rolled out of bounds.

1st and 10, Jones picked up 4 around the left end. 2nd and 6, Romeo Doubs caught a pass and rolled a few extra for 20 yards.

1st and 10, Jones up the middle for 3. 2nd and 7, Jordan Love deep shot to Christian Watson, but incomplete with Patrick Peterson in coverage. 3rd and 7, Love right down the seam to Musgrave for 36 yards.

1st and 10, Love to Reed for 6 yards. 2nd and 4, Jones was tackled by Cam Heyward and Alex Highsmith for a loss of 1. 3rd and 5 from the 9 yard line, Elandon Roberts jarred the pass incomplete with a big hit over the middle. The field goal was good. 19-17 Packers.

The kickoff was returned by McFarland to the 34 yard line. 1st and 10, Pickett to George Pickens for 28 yards back shoulder.

1st and 10, Warren up the middle for 2 yards. Back to Warren on 2nd for 5 yards. 3rd and 3, the pass was batted down and could have maybe been intercepted targeting Warren in the flat. The 49 yard field goal was good. 20-19 Steelers.

The kickoff was returned by Nixon to the 34. They need to start kicking these things out of the back of the end zone. The cold weather doesn’t help.

1st and 10, Dillon up the middle for 5 yards. 2nd and 6, Love threw the ball away. 3rd and 6, Reed caught the ball over the middle and Patrick Peterson prevented the first down. An illegal formation penalty wiped the play out and makes it 3rd and 11.

END OF 3RD QUARTER: 20-19 STEELERS

3rd and 11, a double-pass trick play failed, tackled for a loss of 6. 4th and 16, the punt went 53 yards and was returned just 6 by Austin III.

It is the fourth quarter which means it is Pickett time. 1st and 10, Harris up the middle for 3 yards. 2nd and 7, Harris off left tackle for 24 yards on the ground.

1st and 10, a check down pass to Harris for no gain. 2nd and 10, Pickett back shoulder to Johnson, but he dropped the pass back shoulder. 3rd and 10, Pickett to Pickens but it went incomplete. A penalty marker down and holding called on the Steelers. The penalty was declined.

Harvin III’s punt was fair caught at the 7 yard line. Reed muffed the punt, but fell back on it. James Pierre was nearly able to recover.

There is a television timeout and Renegade is rocking at Acrisure Stadium. Pinned back on their own 7, a big defensive play could go a long way in closing out this currently 1-point game.

1st and 10, Dillon up the middle for 5 yards. 2nd and 5, Dillon up the middle for 3 yards. 3rd and 2, a WR screen out wide to Reed to convert just barely with a reach.

1st and 10, Love complete to Doubs for 3 yards. 2nd and 7, incomplete to Dillon with Highsmith dislodging the ball. 3rd and 7, pressure coming from Elijah Riley who nearly got the sack coming off Watt’s hip, but Love got the pass off incomplete downfield.

The punt went to the Steelers’ 33 and was fair caught by Austin.

LS Christian Kuntz was injured on one of the punts. That could become an issue here in a close game. Cole Holcomb is the backup and he is out for season.

1st and 10, an 11 yard rush by Warren. 1st and 10, Austin around left end for 6 yards. Back to Warren on 2nd for 4 and another fresh set of downs.

1st and 10, Warren off left tackle emerging from the pile for 20 yards.

1st and 10 from the 35, Warren veered left, but was stopped at the line. 2nd and 10, Harris caught the pass in the flat and hurdled a defender for 8 yards. 3rd and 2, Pickett tossed the ball away under pressure rolling out. His primary read was Harris in the flat, but he slipped and wasn’t on time. The field goal was good. 23-19 Steelers.

The kickoff resulted in a touchback. 1st and 10, Love connected with Musgrave for 28 yards with Roberts in coverage.

1st and 10, Love threw the ball away running out of the pocket under pressure. 2nd and 10, Chandon Sullivan batted down the pass at the line of scrimmage. 3rd and 10, complete to Wicks downfield for 32 yards wide open.

1st and 10, a pitch toss to Jones brought down by Heyward for 2 yards. Keeanu Benton hobbled off the field. 2nd and 10, Patrick Peterson tipped the ball to Keanu Neal in the end zone for an interception. Neal returned the pick 32 yards to the 24. He was injured on the play. He walked off on his own, but is going into the tent.

1st and 10, Harris up the middle for 1 yard. 2nd and 9, Harris off left tackle for 3 yards. Timeout #1 called by Green Bay. 3rd and 6, Pickett took off and converted with an 11 yard scramble.

Timeout #2 called by the Packers. 1st and 10, Warren picked up half a yard up the middle. Timeout #3 called by the Packers. 2nd and 9, a pitch toss to Warren for no gain.

TWO MINUTE WARNING.

Pickett complete to Pickens over the middle to convert, but pass interference by Calvin Austin III erased the gain. Austin set a pick on the route. 3rd and 19, Warren up the middle for 11 yards. He rolled up on Heyward at the end of the play who hobbled off.

Harvin III’s punt was downed at the 19. 1st and 10, Love complete to Reed for 46 yards. The defensive backs were nowhere in the area. 1st and 10 from the 35, a checkdown to Jones for no gain and he stayed in bounds. Peterson blitzed on the play to force a quick decision. 2nd and 10, Love scrambled for 7 yards. 3rd and 3, Highsmith’s spin move nearly gets the sack and forces an awkward left handed incompletion. Timeout #2 by Pittsburgh.

4th and 3 from the 27 yard line, Love dropped back complete to Dillon for 11 yards. The clock ran down to 00:03 before being spiked. One play and this will be the game. Timeout #3 called by Pittsburgh. 2nd and 10, the Steelers in prevent defense deep in the end zone. Damontae Kazee intercepted the ball and ended the game. A little extra curriculars, but its over.

END OF GAME: 23-19 STEELERS