2023 South Side Questions: Will Steelers Shop For Outside Help At ILB Like The Retired Myles Jack?

The Steelers are now back at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, facing down a long regular season that looks a lot more promising given how things have gone leading up to it. Finishing just above .500 last year, they anticipate being able to compete with any team in the league this season with second-year QB Kenny Pickett leading the way.

They’ve done a great deal to address what they identified as their shortcomings during the offseason, which included addressing the offensive and defensive lines as well as the secondary and the inside linebacker room, which is nearly entirely different from last year. The results have been positive so far.

Even well into the regular season and beyond, there are going to be plenty of questions that need answered. When will the core rookies get to play, or even start? Is the depth sufficient where they upgraded? Can they stand toe-to-toe with the Bengals and the other top teams in the league? We’ll try to frame the conversation in relevant ways as long as you stick with us throughout the season, as we have for many years.

Question: Will the Steelers be shopping for another contributing inside linebacker like Myles Jack this week?

Though not yet confirmed by the Steelers, reports indicate that ILB Kwon Alexander suffered a torn Achilles in yesterday’s win against the Green Bay Packers. Should that account prove true, it would be the second starting linebacker in as many weeks to go down with a season-ending injury.

Alexander is expected to join Cole Holcomb on the Reserve/Injured List, who suffered a knee injury against the Tennessee Titans. That leaves them with just one started with significant experience in Elandon Roberts, who will now take on an even larger role.

But at the moment the only other inside linebacker on the 53-man roster is Mark Robinson, a second-year player they’ve largely been reluctant to see take the field. He still has his limitations in his level of understanding of the nuances of defensive play, still not far removed from having been a running back, but they currently have no other choice.

That begs the question of whether or not they will seek outside help, made considerably more difficult with the trade deadline having come and gone. The best internal option is Mykal Walker, a practice squad linebacker with some NFL experience. Yesterday, they elevated converted DB Tariq Carpenter from the practice squad.

But they may have opted for Carpenter over Walker due to the fact that the latter is still very new to the team. Now that they need a more experienced third linebacker, he could be signed to the 53-man roster after Alexander is moved to the reserve list. Either one of them is probably the more likely option.

Pickings will be slim on the available market right now—those who are worthy of roster spots would generally be expected to be on one already. Myles Jack was a starter for them last year. He technically announced that he would be retiring, but plans could always change, and he could potentially have a starting role handed to him on a plate with the way the Steelers are right now. Or he could be entirely out of football shape. But Jack isn’t the only one on the market, if he even considers himself on the market for the right opportunity.