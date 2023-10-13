WRs Coach Frisman Jackson ‘Chomping At The Bit’ Now That His Room Is Healthy

It doesn’t explain or excuse all their issues but not having WR Diontae Johnson for the past four games has been an anchor tied around the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense. One that already had enough leaks in the boat. But Johnson is set to return for the team’s Week Seven against the Los Angeles Rams, declaring himself healthy and essentially guaranteeing he’d play in the team’s next game following this weekend’s bye.

For Steelers’ WR Coach Frisman Jackson, it’s not a moment too soon. He’s just as excited as Johnson is to get to work.

“I’m excited to have Diontae back to have my room at full strength and I’m ready to go with it,” Jackson told reporters in audio provided by the Steelers. “I’m chomping at the bit to get to Monday.”

Johnson went down three literal quarters into the season, injuring his hamstring at the end of a 26-yard catch in the team’s blowout Week One loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Pittsburgh’s best route runner and most complete receiver’s absence has had a domino effect on the rest of the group.

Defenses have been more freely able to rotate and roll coverage to WR George Pickens, who until the Ravens game wasn’t getting open downfield because teams were taking that area away with safeties over the top and cornerbacks underneath. It put pressure on second-year WR Calvin Austin III, who missed his whole rookie season, to make plays and probably reduced some of the creativity the team was hoping to use him in, as seen during training camp. Veteran WR Allen Robinson II has done his job well but is only an underneath player who won’t provide big plays. Of the 91 players this season with at least 15 receptions, Robinson’s 8.1 yards per reception ranks 78th and fourth lowest of any wide receiver.

Johnson will open up the offense and give QB Kenny Pickett a top target. Pittsburgh spent the entire summer planning and building its offense around guys like Johnson only to lose him before the season could barely get started. In addition to him, the team could get back TE Pat Freiermuth and OG James Daniels, who missed the team’s Week Five win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Johnson’s return alone doesn’t magically solve all of the team’s problems. The line has to block better, the run game has to offer more, and there are areas in which Pickett can improve. But it provides a shot in the arm for an offensive in desperate need of some juice. And has Jackson excited to get to work.