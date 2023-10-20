‘We’re All Prepared’: Connor Heyward Likes Where Young TE Room With Pat Freiermuth’s Absence

The news that third-year tight end Pat Freiermuth will miss even more time after aggravating his hamstring injury earlier in the week is a bit deflating as the Steelers desperately need the version of Freiermuth that gives defenses fits in the middle of the field.

But, for second-year tight end Connor Heyward, the young tight ends room featuring himself, rookie Darnell Washington and second-year pro Rodney Williams under position coach Alfredo Roberts is in a good place from a preparation standpoint despite the absence of Freiermuth.

Speaking to reporters Friday from the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side, Heyward stated that he feels the tight ends are well prepared for the matchup against the Rams after playing so much against the Baltimore Ravens without Freiermuth, and then having the bye week to prepare as well.

“…Me and Darnell [Washington] gotta be ready to step up, and when Rodney [Williams] opportunity comes, he needs to be ready to step up as well. I feel like we’re all prepared,” Heyward said to reporters Friday, according to video via 93.7 The Fan on Twitter. “… It was good for us to prep that with this bye week and make the most of our opportunities this week.”

#Steelers Connor Heyward ready for more action, describes how it works w Pat Freiermuth out pic.twitter.com/xbO4DG1W9R — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) October 20, 2023

Without Freiermuth in Week Five against the visiting Ravens, Heyward, Washington and Williams were all prepared for their roles and played relatively well.

Washington served as TE1 for the Steelers and had a strong game from a blocking perspective. He wasn’t much of a factor in the passing game though, which might change in Week Seven with the Los Angeles Rams struggling against tight ends throughout the season. Heyward was a factor in the passing game and played well against the Ravens, finishing with three receptions for 23 yards with two of his receptions going for first downs.

He was quarterback Kenny Pickett’s security blanket in big spots, and that should continue against the Rams.

Williams was prepared in his move up from the practice squad after the Steelers signed him to the 53-man roster. He nearly recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown before sliding out of bounds for a safety. He then made a key tackle late after Gunner Olszewski’s fumble on a punt return, saving a touchdown and setting up rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr.’s interception in the end zone.

Roberts has talked up Williams from an offensive standpoint, and he might get his shot on Sunday. The blow of losing Freiermuth for an extended period is deflating, but the Steelers still have a strong tight end room with three pieces that fit together nicely. We’ll see if they can take advantage of another opportunity on Sunday on the road.