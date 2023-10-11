‘Got A Little Warm Behind The Eyes’: Alfredo Roberts Filled With Pride Seeing Rodney Williams Produce

The old saying is luck is when preparation meets opportunity.

That was the case for young Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Rodney Williams on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium.

Signed to the 53-man roster earlier in the week with tight end Pat Freiermuth expected to miss two to three weeks with a hamstring injury suffered in Week Four against the Houston Texans, Williams took advantage of his opportunity to get a helmet on game day against the Ravens and was part of two plays that helped change the game.

Williams, of course, nearly recovered Miles Killebrew’s blocked punt in the end zone before he was ruled out, giving the Steelers a safety. Later in the fourth quarter on Gunner Olszewski’s fumble on a punt return, Williams made a heads-up hustle play. He tracked back to tackle Baltimore’s Kevon Seymour at the 7-yard line, eventually setting up rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr.’s interception.

Seeing the former practice squad tight end making plays with his opportunities had Steelers’ tight ends coach Alfredo Roberts a bit emotional.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday from the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side, Roberts spoke glowingly of Williams.

“He’s doing football things and that’s what we encourage. We would like to be a part of all facets of the game. And I always kid the [tight ends] room that Hot Rod [Williams] is my favorite. And when I thought he scored a touchdown, I got a little warm behind the eyes,” Roberts told reporters, according to audio provided by the team. “He didn’t score, but he had an opportunity to. Coach T[omlin] challenges all these guys and you get an opportunity to play up, earn your seat, you see yourself, earn your spot.”

“I want him to be a repeat player, show up every weekend for us. I think he can add some things offensively,” Roberts added. “He’s an athletic, fast, skill guy. He has shown throughout camp, I guess you guys kinda heard, we talked about it during camp, that he’s earned the right to be on the field.”

Williams had a strong training camp and preseason, both as a tight end and on special teams. That helped keep him in Pittsburgh on the practice squad and the first call-up to the roster in case of injury at the position.

With Freiermuth out, Williams got his opportunity. So far, he’s seized upon it, being in the right place at the right time. That might be some luck, but it goes back to luck being preparation meeting opportunity. Those two things came together for Williams, and he delivered.

Though he didn’t get any snaps offensively, Williams made the case for sticking around throughout the rest of the season thanks to his play on special teams, especially with the hustle play to save a touchdown after Olszewski’s fumble.

Underrated play by TE Rodney Williams to stick with the play here after the fumble. His hustle ultimately saved the game for the #Steelers. pic.twitter.com/JaQRG5gSeW — Tyler Wise (@TriggeredWise) October 8, 2023

“Man, that that’s part of it. Playing without the football, doing those other things. Some would call it a dirty job. It’s not a dirty unit [special teams]. Just playing and being at the right place at the right time,” Roberts said of Williams’ special teams play. “Those are those two plays ’cause he played throughout the downs. He’s at the right place at the right time and good things happen.”

Good things certainly happened for Williams in those two instances. Hopefully those two plays made on special teams to help win the game lead to more opportunities, giving him a few more chances to make an impact and state his case for a spot on the roster through the rest of the season.