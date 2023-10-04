Watch: Venting My Thoughts On Kenny Pickett And The Steelers’ Play Calling

Bringing you guys another video today. Buckle up because it’s a lengthy one. A 28-minute breakdown of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense in Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans. We focus on issues with QB Kenny Pickett and broader problems with the scheme in the pass and run game, which involves OC Matt Canada and OL Coach Pat Meyer.

If it’s a little rambling, I apologize in advance. There’s a lot to talk about here.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.