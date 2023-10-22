Watch: Najee Harris Punches In Go-Ahead TD In Fourth Quarter

Just like that, the Pittsburgh Steelers lead.

A few minutes after Jaylen Warren raced home from 13 yards to tie the game, Steelers running back Najee Harris punched in the go-ahead rushing touchdown from three yards out with 7:20 left in the fourth quarter.

Shortly after the Rams went three-and-out, the Steelers embarked on a 10-play, 80-yard drive that saw quarterback Kenny Pickett connect with receivers Diontae Johnson and George Pickens for big plays, and then hit tight end Connor Heyward to set up Harris’ 3-yard plunge.

The Steelers’ offensive line collapsed the Rams’ defensive line and providing with Harris a clear lane to the end zone, giving the Steelers a hard-fought lead. Dan Moore Jr. and Isaac Seumalo opened up a big lane for Harris, giving him easy access to the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown.

Harris also had carries of 3, 10 and 5 yards on the drive before finding pay dirt for the first time this season, setting off a raucous celebration at SoFi Stadium, which is Steelers heavy.

So far in the game, Harris has 11 carries for 46 yards. The Steelers as a team have 81 yards and three rushing touchdowns after entering the game without a rushing touchdown through their first five games.