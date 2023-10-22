Watch: Jaylen Warren Races Home Untouched For 13-Yard TD, Tying Game

Somehow, some way, the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves tied at 17-17 with the Los Angeles Rams early in the fourth quarter.

That is due to a perfectly blocked 13-yard touchdown run from backup running back Jaylen Warren, making it a new game early in the fourth quarter. Warren’s touchdown run was the first rushing touchdown of the season for a Steelers running back. Quarterback Kenny Pickett had the first rushing touchdown of the season for the Steelers in the third quarter on a QB sneak.

Following a missed field goal from Los Angeles kicker Brett Maher — his second missed field goal of the game — Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett found receiver Diontae Johnson for a gain of 49 yards, eventually setting up Warren’s burst off left guard, finding pay dirt untouched at SoFi Stadium.

Warren took the toss and split the line of scrimmage between left guard Isaac Seumalo and center Mason Cole. Seumalo did a great job creating displacement at the line of scrimmage on the Los Angeles defensive tackle and then climbing to the second level to pick off a free linebacker. On the other side, right guard James Daniels got to the second level and landed a block on a Rams linebacker, giving Warren a clear lane.

Warren did the rest, turning on the jets to split through the middle of the Rams’ defense for the untouched score, making it 17-17 with 13:49 left in the fourth quarter.

Prior to the outburst from the Steelers early in the third quarter, Pittsburgh had just 110 yards of total offense.