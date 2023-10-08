Watch: Miles Killebrew Blocks Ravens Punt For Safety

For the second time in the last two home games, the Steelers got points from a unit other than their offense.

Trailing 10-3 after a big three-and-out forced by the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense after “Renegade” played inside Acrisure Stadium, the Steelers’ special teams came through in a big way. Special teams captain Miles Killebrew came free up the middle, blocking the Baltimore punt from Jordan Stout, leading to a safety.

Practice squad elevation tight end Rodney Williams nearly recovered the football for a touchdown, but he was just out of bounds, leading to a safety.

Initially, it looked like he recovered the ball with control before then sliding out of bounds, but replay showed that Williams’ elbow was out of bounds as he recovered it, leading to the safety call on the field. That made it a 10-5 game early in the fourth quarter, giving the Steelers the football back to Pittsburgh with some momentum on their side.

With the spot of the ball after the big three-and-out, it was very likely that special teams coordinator Danny Smith was going to go for the block. He did and Killebrew led the way, cleanly blocking the punt with one arm, giving the Steelers some life in the rivalry matchup.