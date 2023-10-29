Watch: LB Nick Herbig Forces Fumble, Steelers’ Defense Comes Up Big Again Against Jags

The defense continues to do its best at keeping the Pittsburgh Steelers in this game against the Jaguars as the offense continues to struggle mightily to start another game. The Steelers have come up big with a forced fumble by LB Kwon Alexander that the defense recovered as well as an interception by S Damontae Kazee in the end zone to end a potential scoring drive for Jacksonville.

The defense just came up big again with LB Nick Herbig forcing this fumble on RB Tank Bigsby, ripping the ball out as Bigsby attempted to get to the corner on second down in the third quarter. Herbig teamed up with fellow rookie CB Joey Porter Jr. on the tackle, successfully ripping the ball out with S Keanu Neal recovering the loose ball.

Herbig made a splash last week against the Rams, recording his first career sack on a play where he was supposed to drop into coverage, but managed to get to QB Matthew Stafford in the pocket as the Rams went hurry up. The coaching staff mentioned that Herbig was deserving of more playing time during practice this week, and it looks like he is continuing to make the most of the opportunities given to him on defense, forcing yet another turnover to keep the Steelers in this slugfest of a game against the Jaguars.

As of the time of this writing, the Steelers are down 9-3 midway through the third quarter, having struggled on offense for most of the afternoon. QB Kenny Pickett has officially been ruled out for the game, having suffered a rib injury after takin a big shot from Jags DE Adam Gotsis. The team will rely on Mitch Trubisky to spark this stagnant offense while the defense continues to try to hold strong and attempt to keep the Jaguars from pulling away to give the Steelers the chance at a comeback.