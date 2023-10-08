Watch: Joey Porter Jr. Picks Off Lamar Jackson In End Zone For First Career INT

Welcome to the Steelers-Ravens rivalry, Joey Porter Jr.!

Getting his first real, extended action in base defense as he’s seemingly surpassed veteran Patrick Peterson, Porter Jr. came through with a huge play in the rivalry late in the fourth quarter, picking off Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson in the end zone a few plays after Gunner Olzewski fumbled the football away on a punt return, keeping the Ravens off the board.

Porter found himself in coverage against Baltimore receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on the third-down play. Beckham tried to run a fade, but Porter — in press coverage — played the route perfectly, turned and found the football in the air on a bad throw from Jackson for his first career interception in the regular season for the Steelers.

Previously at Acrisure Stadium, Porter picked off Buffalo’s Matt Barkley in the preseason, later giving the football to his Dad — Joey Porter Sr. — who came down to the sideline to get the football.

Porter picked a perfect time to insert himself in the Steelers-Ravens rivalry, especially at home, coming through with a key play late in the game to give the Steelers a chance to win.