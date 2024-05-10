2024 Steelers Rookie Minicamp Tryouts: What You Need To Know

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back on the field this weekend, holding their three-day rookie minicamp Friday through Sunday. Russell Wilson, T.J. Watt, and established players won’t participate this weekend as the highlights and focus will be on the Steelers’ rookie class, leading with first-round pick OT Troy Fautanu. But the majority of the group will consist of tryout players. No, most won’t make the team but one to three could be signed, especially with the team having three open roster spots. As we’ve done in years past, here’s the skinny on each tryout player. Because every player with the chance to become a Steeler is worth talking about.

#2 Mark Jackson/K Wicklow, Ireland (International Pathway Program) – 6-1, 214

An Irish goalkeeper trying his hand at becoming an NFL kicker, Jackson took part in this year’s International Program that’s already placed several players on NFL rosters. Regarded as having a big leg with 70-yard range in practice, he impressed at the NFL Scouting Combine, his Pro Day workout at South Florida, and was named top kicker at the Steelers’ kicking clinic held in Dublin last month.

With two veteran kickers already on the roster in Chris Boswell and Matthew Wright, it would take a lot for Jackson to squeeze his way onto the roster. But he could put together tape to send out to NFL teams. His leg strength is certainly intriguing.

#4 Caleb Shudak/K Iowa – 5065, 177

One-year starter for the Hawkeyes in 2021, making all 36 of his extra points and going 24-of-28 on field goals. Now 26 years old, his career long in college was 51 yards, hitting from that distance on two occasions. He spent time with the Tennessee Titans in 2022 and 2023. His father was a successful kicker at Iowa State.

#5 Darion McKenzie/S Merrimack – 6000, 183

Listed as a safety by the Steelers, he played corner in college. Registered only nine tackles in 2023 but managed to pick off three passes. Attended Holy Cross Pro Day and showed explosion, a 38-inch vertical, but his 4.75 40-time doomed him. Second-straight year the Steelers have a player from Merrimack in rookie minicamp. DL James Nyamwaya was an UDFA last season (he’s now with the Indoor Football League Massachusetts Pirates).

#8 Bryce Sheppert/S Kent State – 5092, 182

Sheppert showed out at his Golden Flashes Pro Day, highlighted by a 40.5-inch vertical. He added a 4.53 40 time to boot. He had just one year of solid production, around the ball plenty with 79 tackles and breaking up seven passes in 2023. He began his career at Notre Dame College (a school that no longer exists), returning kicks and punts along with playing corner. In high school, he starred in football, baseball, and track and field.

#9 Cedric Anderson/CB Grambling – 6031, 194

Tall and long with 33 5/8-inch arms, he’s built the way the Steelers like their cornerbacks to look. A transfer from Northwestern State, he appeared in just two games last year but still broke up three passes. In 2021, he broke up seven passes and intercepted another.

Anderson attended the HBCU Legacy Bowl and HBCU Combine that Steelers GM Omar Khan attended, likely gaining some attention there. Ran a 4.67 at his Pro Day with a 35-inch vertical.

#10 Marquis Williams/CB Pitt – 5080, 176 pounds

Pittsburgh’s tryout list is often full of local names and Williams is one of them. The Florida native played his college ball with the Panthers, recording six interceptions with a pair of pick-sixes. He intercepted at least one pass in each of his final four seasons with the team. Size and speed are his issues with an ugly 4.75 40 time. Earning a contract is less about positional need than it is performing well (being highly conditioned, showing you’re coachable and making plays) but the Steelers are thin at slot corner.

#11 Porter Wilson/P Duke – 6042, 231

A four-year starter, he registered a single-season best 46.6 yards per punt in 2023 for the Blue Devils, making him a first-team All-ACC selection. Great size for the position. Veteran Cameron Johnston is the only punter on the team right now and the Steelers normally carry two in training camp to keep legs fresh. Wilson could grab a roster spot with a strong and consistent showing.

#13 Aeneas Dennis/QB Benedict College – 6005, 206

Attending the HBCU Combine and Legacy Bowl that Khan makes the yearly trip to, Dennis transferred from Shorter College to Benedict for 2023. He had a strong season, leading Benedict to an undefeated regular season before a playoff loss, a game in which Dennis carried the team the best he could with four touchdowns and over 300 yards. He got an invite to South Carolina’s Pro Day, putting him in front of a throng of NFL scouts, including the Steelers.

Pittsburgh has four quarterbacks on its depth chart, and I don’t see them cutting UDFA John Rhys Plumlee after giving him a record signing bonus. Dennis’ odds of sticking are low, but a good showing could give him tape and put him on stand-by throughout the rest of the summer.

#18 Anthony Averett/CB Alabama – 5111, 183

Averett will serve as one of a handful of veteran players to try out in rookie minicamp, each team getting up to five of them so long as they aren’t under contract. A fourth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, he’s appeared in 51 games, making 27 starts, most of which came during the 2021 season. That year, he racked up 54 tackles and three interceptions, the only picks of his career.

Now 29 years old, he didn’t log a defensive snap last year. Averett suffered an injury during training camp with the San Francisco 49ers and was placed on injured reserve before being released in mid-August. He spent about a month on the Detroit Lions’ practice squad during the middle of the season. He blazed a fast 4.36 40 and the Steelers could use corner depth, making him a possible signing.

#21 DJ Powell/WR Duquesne – 6025, 191

Powell spent most of his college career at Bethune-Cookman and made plays downfield. He carried that over to 2023, averaging over 20 yards a reception, finishing the year over 700 yards with nine scores. But his testing was poor, Powell turning in a 4.74 40, 29.5-inch vertical, and 7.25 three-cone that cemented his status as tryout player instead of possibly signing a low-level contract after the draft. He’ll have to show more athleticism than that this weekend.

#23 Rayjuon Pringle/WR Villanova – 5086, 182

Though Pringle tested as a below-average athlete, he was a big-play machine in college. In 2023, Pringle averaged 24.6 yards a catch and found the end zone eight times on just 40 grabs. His career numbers told a similar story, Pringle registering just under 19 yards per reception. The Steelers have their fill of small and downfield-capable receivers, but Pringle could impress this weekend and compel the team to add him.

#24 Cole Dow/WR Dayton – 5116, 208

A quarterback/receiver hybrid at Dayton, his college resume is light. He saw his most action in 2023, throwing a handful of touchdowns and rushing for a couple more. He’s a quality athlete who jumped 38 inches in the vertical at Northwestern’s Pro Day with a 6.84 three-cone though his 40 was a more middling 4.63. Seems like it’d take plenty for him to grab a roster spot but he’ll have a shot this weekend.

#25 Jonathan Ward/RB Central Michigan – 5106, 195

If you had to bet one player to get signed out of minicamp, it’s this guy. Ward brings NFL experience, special teams value, and a well-rounded offensive skill set as a runner and receiver. While the Steelers are set with their top three running backs, depth is weak, and the team could use a veteran to compete with UDFA Daijun Edwards. Ward, who spent last season with the Tennessee Titans, had a successful career at Central Michigan. Even with his resume, he’ll still need to impress the coaching staff this week.

#44 Johnny Lumpkin/TE Louisiana – 6053, 264

Intriguing size with elite length, 35 1/4-inch arms. Undrafted last season, Lumpkin signed with the New England Patriots and bounced around with the Indianapolis Colts and had brief stint with the Denver Broncos in January. Caught four touchdowns in his final college season with the Ragin’ Cajuns.

#48 Bradley Robinson/LS Ohio State – 6011, 240

Spent – no joke – seven years in college, beginning at Michigan State in 2016 before transferring to Ohio State in 2017. There, he earned three degrees and spent the 2021-2022 seasons as the team’s starting long snapper before tearing his ACL midway through 2022. Returned to the team’s Pro Day in 2023 to be around scouts and garner a look. Seven-year long snapper is peak rookie minicamp and I hope Robinson gets signed so I can research him more.

#48 Jordan Domineck/LB Colorado – 6020, 247

Attended three colleges — Georgia Tech, Arkansas, and Colorado — with solid overall production. Finished his career with 21.5 sacks, including five last year. Best season came in 2022 with 7.5 sacks for the Razorbacks. Poor testing relegated him to tryout status, Domineck turning in a 4.94 40 and super-ugly 7.59 three-cone at his Pro Day.

#49 Phil Jurkovec/TE Pitt – 6047, 233

A Pittsburgh native who attended Pine-Richland High School, he was a four-star prize coming out of college. Jurkovec began his career at Notre Dame before transferring to Boston College, briefly looking like a future top-round selection. But his career dissolved from there and he transferred home to Pitt for 2023. His season was lacklusterm and the team benched him before the year wrapped up. He began to transition to tight end during Panthers practices but is obviously new and raw to the position. A slow 4.94 at his Pro Day isn’t promising.

#64 Jacques Bristol/DT Central Michigan – 5112, 284

A squatty body at sub six-foot, Bristol made up for it with solid college production. His best year came in 2023, Bristol picking up eight tackles for loss and four sacks for the Chippewas, leading the team in both categories. He ran a solid 5.02 40 and despite a lack of height, his 32 1/8-inch arms are solid relative to his frame. Still, Pittsburgh’s d-line room is deep.

#67 Jett Stanley/DT Sacramento State – 6040, 289

First of all, A-plus name. Jett Stanley. He brings athleticism with him, a 4.95 40 and 33-inch arms, giving him an overall profile worth paying attention to. In four years of college, he racked up 112 tackles with 10.5 TFL and 5.5 sacks. Stanley also uses his length to get in throwing lanes, batting down four passes.

#61 Johnny Hudson/DT Fresno State – 6007, 303

A big body, Hudson possesses 32-inch arms with average testing for his position (5.15 40, 29-inch vertical, 9’1″ broad). His best year came in 2022 when he recorded 34 tackles (five for a loss) and 1.5 sacks for the Bulldogs. Numbers were down a bit in 2023. He took a long route to the NFL, attending two JUCOs before finding his way to Fresno State.

#64 Trey Brown/C Jacksonville State – 6007, 313

The first tryout player we knew about, Brown’s invitation was reported shortly after the 2024 NFL Draft concluded. He picked up buzz late in the pre-draft process but his lack of height is an obvious problem. A full-time starter the last two years, Brown has guard/center versatility. If he shows athleticism and snap off the ball, he could get a further look.