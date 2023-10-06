Watch: How Hidden Yardage Is Crushing Pittsburgh’s Run Defense

Bringing you guys another video today. For as much flak as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense has taken, things haven’t exactly been perfect on defense either. Through four weeks, the Steelers’ run defense is one of the worst in football. Losing Cam Heyward certainly plays a role, but the Steelers have had several runs stopped before allowing the running back free for yardage that shouldn’t have been there. Run game hidden yardage is our focus today and we go through several examples of it.

