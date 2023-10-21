Two Ravens Fined Hefty Amounts For Week Six Actions Against Titans

Two Baltimore Ravens’ players are still feeling the effects their Week Six London game against the Tennessee Titans. The NFL has heavily fined S Kyle Hamilton and WR Odell Beckham Jr. for their actions in last weekend’s contest, a 24-16 win.

Hamilton has been fined more than $20,000 for a vicious hit on Titans’ WR Chris Moore during the game. Hamilton was ejected for the hit though the league ultimately opted to only fine him, not suspend.

The NFL fined #Ravens S Kyle Hamilton $20,524 for unnecessary roughness — the shot to #Titans WR Chris Moore’s head that got Hamilton ejected last week in London. pic.twitter.com/OcuGGiqU3f — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 21, 2023

Hamilton left his feet to make serious helmet-to-helmet contact on Moore on a throw down the seam, leading to a nasty-looking collision. Moore was quickly ruled out of the game with a concussion. Somehow, Ravens’ coach John Harbaugh was confused for why Hamilton was ejected.

Kyle Hamilton has been ejected from today's game for this hit

pic.twitter.com/ZYI214lmQh — PFF (@PFF) October 15, 2023

Hamilton is just the third player to be ejected since the regular season began. But he will be available to play in Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. The Ravens should be fortunate considering they’re missing S Marcus Williams, again out with an injury.

Elsewhere, Beckham Jr. was fined for two separate incidents during the game but both falling under the “unnecessary roughness” umbrella.

The NFL fined #Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. $33,317 for two unnecessary roughness violations and fined #Titans DT Jeff Simmons $11,473 for unnecessary roughness in last week’s game. pic.twitter.com/Ka3Kwpqbii — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 21, 2023

Signed to a large one-year deal this offseason, Beckham has battled injuries and quiet play on the field. This season, he’s caught just nine passes for 113 yards and is still looking for his first touchdown as a Raven. Pittsburgh took him away in Week Five, holding him to only two catches for 13 yards while CB Joey Porter Jr. picked off an end zone jump ball intended from him, though QB Lamar Jackson’s pass was off the mark.

With the Steelers coming off their Week Six bye, they weren't issued any fines.