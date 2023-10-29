Tom’s Ten Takes: Steelers vs. Jaguars

Following each game in the 2023 Steelers season I will be giving you my 10 takes. These aren’t going to be hot takes that are meant to shock the world. This will be instant reactions to the game written while still in that period just following the game when the emotions are high, and the ideas are fresh. Included will be thoughts, observations, queries, and reasons that caused me to yell at the television.

Regular Season Week 8 vs Jacksonville Jaguars

1. V for Vendetta – I don’t know who angered this officiating crew, but the referees were intent on putting their stamp on this game. Flags were flying in the first half, and they seemed to be heavily weighed toward one side. Poor ball placement too on a few plays I felt. A BS roughing the passer penalty called on Keanu Neal. That was followed by Kenny Pickett getting driven into the ground injuring his ribs, leading to no call. There was a cluster of suspect calls prior to the half, including one that led to three points being taken off the board. It seemed like they got a call at halftime because the game was called differently as well. Just awful.

2. Seconds – This one I don’t understand. Late in that second quarter, Pickett is running out of bounds and Foyesade Oluokun of the Jaguars defense forces a fumble that goes out of bounds. It is brought back to where officials determined Pickett lost the ball and there is a 10-second runoff. If Pickett fumbled on his own, perhaps if he thought he would be tackled inbounds and let it go out of bounds, I could understand it. However, it was forced by the defense. Why is the offense penalized for a hustle play by the defense? It makes no sense.

3. Trick Or Treat – That was the question every time the ball went Diontae Johnson’s way. Early in the game it was all tricks. The old Diontae returned like a villain in a scary movie. He dropped a ball on the first play that could have set the tone. We saw him fall on another route, nearly leading to an interception. We saw him try to run 30 yards laterally rather than go forward for three. Luckily, he righted the ship and made some really great catches, which were much needed with George Pickens being shut down. The weather was part of the issue, but Johnson not letting early issues keep him down was good to see.

4. The Lost Boys – I think that pretty much sums up the offense. Another game, another inept performance. The game started out the same as too many over the last few seasons. Four straight three and outs to start the game. Over 40 percent of their drives this season have ended in a punt. They’re now at a measly 16.1 points per game. Part of it is Matt Canada, but he has been better the last two weeks. Part of it is on player execution. No one is without blame on the offensive side of the ball in my eyes. Sadly, I don’t see an avenue for improvement this season.

5. It Lives Inside – The collective play of the inside linebackers was a bright spot in this game. Kwon Alexander had a couple tackle with a big, forced fumble. Elandon Roberts had five tackles and 1. 5 sacks along with a tackle for a loss. Cole Holcomb led the team with 11 tackles, 7 solo and a fumble recovery. Holcomb is number two on the team in tackles. The defense was much better against the run this week and these three had a lot to do with that.

6. It Follows – Quarterbacks get paid a lot in this league and that is why they are protected so much in this game. Just about any forceful hit on a quarterback it is followed by a flag. If a quarterback is injured on a play, there is almost always followed by a flag. Defensive end Adam Gotsis arched forward after hitting Pickett to drive him into the ground. Forceful Hit. Injured player. No flag. Roughing the passer needs to be reviewable. The game is too fast to make the determination on what is regularly an important call during games. I am generally against adding more replay to the game, but the referees need to put their ego aside and have an unbiased voice to verify the roughing call.

7. No One Will Save You – This offense has continually shot itself in the foot. Any momentum they find or have a chance of obtaining is quickly thwarted. The first play of the game should have been a big gain if not a touchdown. Pickett had Johnson wide open in the end zone and they couldn’t connect. Mitch Trubisky had a little groove in the third quarter and forced a ball over the middle for an interception. Last week it was unsportsmanlike penalties. Wherever the issues stem from: communication, execution, ego, poor decision making, they need to be eradicated or at least greatly minimized.

8. Don’t Breathe – Injuries are part of the game. We get that. Every team deals with it. Does it have to be to the most important players on the team? Cam Heyward and Pat Freiermuth have missed significant time. Having felt the experience myself, it looked like Minkah Fitzpatrick may have torn his hamstring. That could mean a couple of weeks at least. Pickett landed (was forced) onto his throwing shoulder. These are extremely important pieces on this team. And can we talk to the strength and conditioning coach? That is three players with hamstring injuries this season.

9. Run – Or do not run. That is the question. The stats indicate they ran the ball eighteen times. It doesn’t seem like there were that many. And just twelve of those went to Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. In what was a one score game for most of the event they seemed to get away from the run game. Harris needs to accept he is a downhill runner now. Every time he tries to juke somebody it just allows more defenders to converge. They aren’t a power running team or finesse running team. They need to commit. To something. Anything.

10. Event Horizon – Opposing offenses have seem to have found the theoretical boundary where the Steelers defenders do not go. That area is where the shallow crossing routes go. That last three weeks it seems that teams are feasting on that area. In Man, coverage they don’t have the speed to cover that route other than Joey Porter, Jr. In Zone, they run it under the linebackers who can close on the ball quickly. It also happens to be the area the Steelers offense does not enter.