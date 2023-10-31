Titans Week Nine Tuesday Injury Report: Tannehill, Hubbard Estimated Out Of Practice

The Tennessee Titans released their estimated Tuesday injury report ahead of their Week Nine matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) and OT Chris Hubbard (concussion) both remained out of practice. So did WR Chris Moore (personal), but Moore will play Thursday, per ESPN’s Turron Davenport.

Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com posted the full report on Twitter.

CB Roger McCreary was estimated to be limited today, but Davenport reports that he has a chance to play Thursday after missing the Titans’ Week Eight win over the Atlanta Falcons. CB Anthony Kendall, who was estimated to miss yesterday’s practice, would’ve been full today despite a knee injury had the Titans held a full practice and not just a walkthrough. RB Tyjae Spears also would’ve been full after being listed as limited yesterday with an ankle injury.

TE Josh Whyle (concussion), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (Thumb), and S Mike Brown (ankle) all remained full, while DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle) was listed as limited, although Simmons is expected to play Thursday. As is RB Derrick Henry (ankle), who also has also been listed as limited two days in a row. DL Denico Autry (rest) also was listed as limited for the second day in a row along with WR DeAndre Hopkins (toe).

The Steelers got good injury news today as QB Kenny Pickett said he will play on Thursday. The same can’t be said for S Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was ruled out yesterday and will be a big loss for Pittsburgh’s secondary. The Steelers are likely to face rookie QB Will Levis, who threw four touchdown passes against the Falcons in his NFL debut. Pittsburgh’s secondary will look to mitigate Levis and try to take away the deep ball.