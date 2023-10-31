Steelers Week Nine Tuesday Injury Report: Estimated Report Has Pickett Limited For Second Straight Day

The Pittsburgh Steelers were back on the practice field Tuesday for a walkthrough practice after not holding a session Monday. In what the team still classified as an estimated report due to the low-key nature of today’s work, the team listed QB Kenny Pickett (ribs) as limited. Also limited was CB Levi Wallace (foot).

Practicing in full per today’s estimated report were S Damontae Kazee (hand), RB Anthony McFarland Jr. (knee), and DL Cam Heyward (groin). The only player to receive a DNP designation was FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring).

Monday, Mike Tomlin indicated the Steelers will have a spirited Wednesday practice where there will be a tangible report instead of an estimated one.

Steelers Tuesday Injury Report (Estimated)

DNP

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (Hamstring)

Limited

QB Kenny Pickett (Rib)

CB Levi Wallace (Foot)

Full

S Damontae Kazee (Hand)

RB Anthony McFarland Jr. (Knee)

DL Cam Heyward (Groin)

Earlier today, Pickett vowed to reporters he will play in this game. He suffered a rub injury late in the first half in Week Eight’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and was replaced by veteran Mitch Trubisky. During a Monday press conference, Mike Tomlin said the team will have a spirited Wednesday practice that will go a long way in determining whether Pickett will play. Tomlin said it could be a “game-time decision,” and this seems to be an issue of functionality and pain tolerance than any further chance of injury.

Fitzpatrick has already been ruled out for Thursday’s game against the Tennessee Titans. He suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter of the Jaguars game. Damontae Kazee and Keanu Neal will serve as the team’s starting safeties, assuming Kazee himself is healthy enough to suit up. It appears Kazee will play. Wallace missed the Week Eight game due to the injury.

McFarland and Heyward remain on IR and could be activated on Thursday before kickoff. Such a move will have to take place by 4 PM/EST.

Pittsburgh and Tennessee kick off this short week Thursday at 8:15 PM/EST.